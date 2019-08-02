Run-scoring tough going for Shropshire’s Over 60s at Yorkshire

Shropshire Over 60s found run-scoring tough going on their trip to Yorkshire as they embarked on second stage of their campaign in the national inter-counties competition after winning their group.

The hosts won the toss in the heat and decided to bat first at Streethouse CC, and finished their 45 overs on 229-5 with Tym Fern leading the attack for Shropshire with 2-34.

In the reply, all the Shropshire batsmen struggled to get going against the Yorkshire attack which included three left-arm spinners.

Elwyn Jones hit 35, Dave Brammer 28, and Dave Shaw finished unbeaten on 22 and Barry Jones on 28 but Shropshire were restricted to 142-4.

The Over 60s 2nd XI faced a long trip to Ipswich to take on Suffolk in their second phase game and were also rewarded with an afternoon in the hot sun after skipper Andrew Chapman lost the toss.

Opening bowler Dave Williams claimed 2-26 and Preston Fletcher 2-46 as Suffolk finished their 45 overs on 234-7.

In the reply, skipper Chapman hit 38, Barry Jones 29, Geoff Bristow 37 and Richard Chapman was unbeaten on 37 as Shropshire finished on 182-6 – 52 runs short of their victory target.

The consolation was picking up three batting points to go with the three bowling points ahead of their next game.

The Over 50s 2nd XI enjoyed a competitive clash with Wales at Shrewsbury in their penultimate game of the season – losing by just three wickets.

Batting first, opener Simon Aucott hit 67, Martin Chambers 23, and Simon Woodcock a quick-fire 41 off 27 balls to help Shropshire finish their 45 overs on 195-7.

In the reply, Keith Higgins kept things tight with 3-20 from his nine overs while Jon Ashton chipped in with 2-35, but Wales edged home with the three wickets to spare with 17 balls remaining.

