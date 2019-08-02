Founder member of Bridgnorth Probus reaches 102

The Founder Member of Bridgnorth Probus has celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Maurice with his Probus Card, flanked by Lewis Salt (Chairman) and Mike Duke (President). Photo: Mike Purnell

Maurice Barton was born in London and grew up in Essex attending Chelsmford Grammar school and over the years he has been very fortunate to travel to most of the continents in the world.

Maurice did active service in WWII rising to the rank of Major. He was stationed initially in India and was later Chief of Military Police in Bangkok.

Maurice had over 50 years of happy marriage to his beloved wife Ferrier and had twin Sons Mike & Pete and a Daughter Suzanne.

Back in civi street Maurice worked in local Government and was The Housing Manager in Wolverhampton overseeing many changes during the 1960’s and 70’s until retirement.

Maurice was a founder member of Bridgnorth Probus Club and has been Chairman and President over the years and still attends their monthly meetings, when he feels up to it.

To keep his mind active in retirement, Maurice studied and achieved his BA honours degree at 80 and at 102 Maurice is never far from his book of puzzles, which is his current way of exercising his mind.

In his earlier years he played hockey and tennis but then took up crown green bowling and turned out regularly for the Probus Crown Green bowling fixtures, but when he got to 97 he found the bending a bit awkward.

Maurice didn’t feel up to attending this months Probus meeting so the President and Chairman popped into to visit Maurice and celebrated with a pot of tea and biscuits and then gave Maurice his Probus 102nd Birthday card, signed by all the members.

