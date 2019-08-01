19.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Home Sport

National Charity Partners announced for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019

By Shropshire Live

The organisers of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced the National Charity Partners for the event on Sunday 6 October 2019.

The start of the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon
The start of the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The National Charities will be Save the Children, The One Foundation, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and The Poppy Appeal. On Shrewsbury Half Marathon has always been a superb platform for charity fundraising and it is hoped that many runners will put their efforts towards raising money for one of these excellent causes.

Global children’s charity Save the Children fights for children every single day in 68 countries worldwide, from those living in poverty in the UK through to those suffering the effects of malnutrition, conflict, separation and natural disasters across the globe.

The One Foundation is changing lives in the world’s poorest communities by providing clean, safe water. Over the last decade the charity has invested over £20 million in sustainable water and sanitation projects that have included the construction of wells, pump repair, community training and hygiene education. The One Foundation is part of leading ethical water brand One Water, a carton of which will be offered to every finisher of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon this autumn.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the National Charity of the British Army, supporting soldiers, veterans and their immediate family for life. Founded in 1944, The Soldiers’ Charity will be celebrating 75 years of service as it partners On Shrewsbury Half Marathon in 2019, and it is expected to be a popular cause in its anniversary year.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the fourth National Charity Partner for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon. The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. All funds raised by The Poppy Appeal go towards providing help and support to serving and ex-Service men and women and their dependents. As a county, the Shropshire Poppy Appeal raises almost £500,000 each year through year-round fundraising.

In addition to the four National Charity Partners, On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019 will be supporting a number of important local charities. These include Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, whose mission is to improve lives and empower communities through the power of physical activity and sport. Energize is one of 43 organisations within the Active Partnerships network who work collaboratively with local and national partners to create the conditions for an active nation.

Other local charity partners include food bank PLUS, Hope House, Severn Hospice, Opportunity Pre-School and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

On Shrewsbury Half Marathon offers an attractive combination of history and scenery, its course taking in Shrewsbury’s Medieval city centre and the beautiful Shropshire countryside. The race starts and finishes at Shropshire County Showground, home to a fully-equipped race village.

Swiss shoe brand On is Official Sports Brand for the 2019 event #ShrewsburyIsOn, and Up & Running returns as Official Sports Retail Partner.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “We are delighted to announce our National Charity Partners for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019, along with a number of important local charities. These are all excellent causes and we hope that they will be warmly welcomed by the running community. Running for charity is fantastic incentive during training as well as on race day, and the support that charity runners receive in Shrewsbury is always amazing. We look forward to making a difference to all of our charity partners in 2019 and to welcoming everyone to a superb day of running in October.”

Anyone wishing to run On Shrewsbury Half Marathon for charity should get in touch with their chosen charity directly. Full information can be found at www.shrewsburyhalf.co.uk/charities.

General entry to On Shrewsbury Half Marathon is open and costs £29 (affiliated) / £31 (non-affiliated). The race will feature pacers and all finishers receive a bespoke medal, technical t-shirt, goody bag, free pre- and post-race massages and free race photos.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article

News

News

New figures reveal that reports in Shropshire about puppy farms have soared . Photo: RSPCA

Puppy farm reports up by 1,250% in Shropshire

New figures released today reveal that reports about puppy farms in Shropshire have soared by 1,250% in the last decade.
Read Article
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust rated ‘Good’ by Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission has rated Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust as 'Good' following an inspection earlier this year.
Read Article
Restrictions could be introduced at the car park in Lawley Village. Image: Google Street View

Council leader seeks meeting over parking at Morrisons in Lawley

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to both Morrisons and Euro Parks requesting a meeting to discuss parking restrictions at the supermarket’s Lawley store.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shropshire ladies team face the camera at Folkestone, back from left: Cheryl Evans, Joanna Fowler, Natalie Freegard, Chloe Hughes; front: Imogen Cowper, Joanne Bowen, Holly Mowling (captain), Mia Loney

Captains impressed with Shropshire’s efforts in the LTA’s Summer County Cup

Shropshire’s men’s and ladies tennis teams consolidated their place in group six in the LTA’s Summer County Cup - with both captains hailing the efforts of their players.
Read Article
SUPfest allows visitors to join the local SUP enthusiasts for a day of paddling with a range of activities planned

Chelmarsh Sailing Club celebrate Stand Up Paddle Boarding success

Local sporting club Chelmarsh Sailing Club is celebrating the success of their latest venture Stand Up Paddle Boarding.
Read Article
The start of the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

National Charity Partners announced for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019

The organisers of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced the National Charity Partners for the event on Sunday 6 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam Sivitar, Fundraising Manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

New face for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Fundraising team

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has welcomed a new face to its fundraising team.
Read Article
From left, Paul Stennings (branch manager Kidderminster), Kate Davies (business support manager), Matt Humphries (branch manager Bridgnorth), Matt Peate (branch manager Welshpool), Paul Morris (branch manager Oswestry), Jon Griffiths (branch manager Ellesmere), Adele Evans (branch manager Chester), Matt Purbrick (branch manager Nantwich), Phil Brown (branch manager Northwich), Ben Jones (TG Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom manager), and Mark Evans (general manager) celebrate the success of the division

Top 50 listing for TG Builders’ Merchants

Staff from a Shropshire builders’ merchants’ company are celebrating after the firm was named as one of the fastest growing businesses in the county.
Read Article
Lucy Preece, Lauren Day, Naomi Atkin, Cameron Nance and James Gwilt

Shrewsbury business students raise money for charity

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Business students raised over £1500 for local charities by organising multiple fundraising events.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.
Read Article
Tim Gaudin, Janna Vigar, Jo Shield and Peter Stephens at the family bereavement group

Success for Ludlow bereavement support group

A family bereavement group which launched in Ludlow last summer has helped and supported around 30 local people since it was set up.
Read Article

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.9 ° C
21.7 °
17.8 °
77 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP