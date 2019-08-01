National Charity Partners announced for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019

The organisers of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced the National Charity Partners for the event on Sunday 6 October 2019.

The start of the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The National Charities will be Save the Children, The One Foundation, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and The Poppy Appeal. On Shrewsbury Half Marathon has always been a superb platform for charity fundraising and it is hoped that many runners will put their efforts towards raising money for one of these excellent causes.

Global children’s charity Save the Children fights for children every single day in 68 countries worldwide, from those living in poverty in the UK through to those suffering the effects of malnutrition, conflict, separation and natural disasters across the globe.

The One Foundation is changing lives in the world’s poorest communities by providing clean, safe water. Over the last decade the charity has invested over £20 million in sustainable water and sanitation projects that have included the construction of wells, pump repair, community training and hygiene education. The One Foundation is part of leading ethical water brand One Water, a carton of which will be offered to every finisher of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon this autumn.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is the National Charity of the British Army, supporting soldiers, veterans and their immediate family for life. Founded in 1944, The Soldiers’ Charity will be celebrating 75 years of service as it partners On Shrewsbury Half Marathon in 2019, and it is expected to be a popular cause in its anniversary year.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the fourth National Charity Partner for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon. The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. All funds raised by The Poppy Appeal go towards providing help and support to serving and ex-Service men and women and their dependents. As a county, the Shropshire Poppy Appeal raises almost £500,000 each year through year-round fundraising.

In addition to the four National Charity Partners, On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019 will be supporting a number of important local charities. These include Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, whose mission is to improve lives and empower communities through the power of physical activity and sport. Energize is one of 43 organisations within the Active Partnerships network who work collaboratively with local and national partners to create the conditions for an active nation.

Other local charity partners include food bank PLUS, Hope House, Severn Hospice, Opportunity Pre-School and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

On Shrewsbury Half Marathon offers an attractive combination of history and scenery, its course taking in Shrewsbury’s Medieval city centre and the beautiful Shropshire countryside. The race starts and finishes at Shropshire County Showground, home to a fully-equipped race village.

Swiss shoe brand On is Official Sports Brand for the 2019 event #ShrewsburyIsOn, and Up & Running returns as Official Sports Retail Partner.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “We are delighted to announce our National Charity Partners for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019, along with a number of important local charities. These are all excellent causes and we hope that they will be warmly welcomed by the running community. Running for charity is fantastic incentive during training as well as on race day, and the support that charity runners receive in Shrewsbury is always amazing. We look forward to making a difference to all of our charity partners in 2019 and to welcoming everyone to a superb day of running in October.”

Anyone wishing to run On Shrewsbury Half Marathon for charity should get in touch with their chosen charity directly. Full information can be found at www.shrewsburyhalf.co.uk/charities.

General entry to On Shrewsbury Half Marathon is open and costs £29 (affiliated) / £31 (non-affiliated). The race will feature pacers and all finishers receive a bespoke medal, technical t-shirt, goody bag, free pre- and post-race massages and free race photos.

Supporting Shropshire Live...