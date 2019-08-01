Good turnout for Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Senior Mixed Open

33 pairs from 17 different clubs, battled it out in ideal golfing conditions to try and win Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Senior Mixed Open, which was a greensomes medal format.

Club Captain – Colin Turner, Sue Holmyard, Barry Holmyard, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Organiser – Margaret Thompson

Opens normally favour the home players, but not the case in this event as Bridgnorth members only won 2 out of the 6 prizes.

A pair from Ladbrook Park Golf Club won the gross prize and the 1st Nett went to a couple from Ludlow Golf Club.

The competition was ably run by Margaret Thompson, who thanked her trusty helpers and all the couples who supported the competition and then announced that the raffle had raised £152 which would go to Alzheimer’s Research UK

Results

5th with a nett score of 73.1 – Trevor Allsop & Ladies Captain, Joy Foster (Bridgnorth GC)

4th with a nett score of 72 – M Lester & Pat Parish (Halesowen GC)

3rd with a nett score of 71.8 – Sue & Barry Holmyard (Bridgnorth GC)

2nd with a nett score of 71.4 – John Evans & Pauline Hackett (Hagley GC)

1st with a nett score of 69 – Ros & Stuart Plested (Ludlow GC)

Best Gross score of 84 – Graham & Rosemary Taylor (Ladbrook Park GC)

There was only 1 two, which went to Phil Ward & Bobby Darley (Bridgnorth GC)

Supporting Shropshire Live...