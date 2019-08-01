Chelmarsh Sailing Club celebrate Stand Up Paddle Boarding success

Local sporting club Chelmarsh Sailing Club is celebrating the success of their latest venture Stand Up Paddle Boarding.

On Saturday 10 August from 10am into the evening the club are hosting Chelmarsh SUPfest A SUP extravaganza on the beautiful Shropshire Reservoir. Anyone interested in paddle boarding are welcome to attend.

Since Easter, the club have trained over 140 people to SUP with their popular “Walk on Water” course and over 30 people have joined the club as SUP members.

SUPfest allows visitors to join the local SUP enthusiasts for a day of paddling with a range of activities planned. There are beginner courses, SUP coaching with Ben Julian who has coached the national teams, Mega SUP informal competitions and SUP Polo.

In the evening there is meal and a talk in the club bar from the legendary John McFadzean of SUP the world fame. This is also an open event and anyone interested in adventure can attend.

John is on a mission to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) in every country in the world. Since his very first lesson five years ago, John has paddled in 40 different countries worldwide. According to the United Nations there are 193 countries in the world so John still has a long way to go. As he puts it himself: ‘I’m not going to be finished before Christmas!’

Most recently he travelled to Hammerfest, the most northerly city in the world and well inside the Arctic Circle, to paddle at midnight in the land of the midnight sun on the Summer Solstice.



When John isn’t paddling the world, he works as a public speaker and public speaking trainer.

‘Public speaking and Stand Up Paddleboarding are two things I’m very passionate about’ says John, ‘So as you can imagine, I do love to talk about Stand Up Paddleboarding! I hope my talks will educate and inspire others to step outside of their own comfort zones and go and do something new.’

The evening will culminate in a Sundowner SUP.

For tickets see www.chelmarshsailing.org.uk

