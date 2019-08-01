19.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Home Sport

Captains impressed with Shropshire’s efforts in the LTA’s Summer County Cup

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s men’s and ladies tennis teams consolidated their place in group six in the LTA’s Summer County Cup – with both captains hailing the efforts of their players.

The Shropshire ladies team face the camera at Folkestone, back from left: Cheryl Evans, Joanna Fowler, Natalie Freegard, Chloe Hughes; front: Imogen Cowper, Joanne Bowen, Holly Mowling (captain), Mia Loney
The Shropshire ladies team face the camera at Folkestone, back from left: Cheryl Evans, Joanna Fowler, Natalie Freegard, Chloe Hughes; front: Imogen Cowper, Joanne Bowen, Holly Mowling (captain), Mia Loney

Competing in the annual week-long event – first played in 1895 and one of the oldest tournaments in the tennis calendar – is always a highlight.

Teams from 44 counties across Great Britain took part in the Summer Cup, with each tie consisting of three doubles pairs, as teams chased promotion and attempted to avoid relegation from their respective groups.

The leading two counties in each group secured promotion, with the bottom two counties relegated to the group below.

As it was, both Shropshire teams will stay where they are, with the men finishing third in their group at Cheltenham and the ladies securing fourth place at faraway Folkestone on the Kent coast.

Fresh from gaining promotion last year, Shropshire’s men’s team, led by captain Alex Parry and also featuring Jordan Evans, Ed Gibbs, Ian Gillespie, Luke Henley, Matt Jones, Matthew Lee and Tom Loxley, travelled down the M5 with high hopes.

They faced host county Gloucestershire on the opening day day and, after the first round of matches lasted well over three hours, it went down to the wire with Shropshire eventually sealing an exciting 5-4 win.

Next up was a match against Oxfordshire played on one of the hottest days of the year. A sluggish start saw Shropshire go 3-0 down to a strong side – one of the Oxfordshire pairings completed 15 wins from 15 matches by the end of the week – but Shropshire improved as the contest progressed and ended up losing 6-3.

The following day brought new challenges to Shropshire as Devon bolstered their ranks by including Jack Findel-Hawkins, currently 672 in the ATP world rankings and top 20 in the British rankings.

Findel-Hawkins, having just reached the doubles final at an international event in Iowa City in America, helped Devon into a 4-2 lead by lunch.

But skipper Parry felt the afternoon session produced some of the best tennis of the whole week with Matt Jones and Luke Henley impressively teaming up to pull off a stunning victory against Findel-Hawkins and his partner Jack Large.

Shropshire may have ultimately been beaten 5-4, but it gave them confidence that they were moving in the right direction.

That was reinforced the next day when Ed Gibbs and 16-year-old Tom Loxley kept their cool in the final match to guide the county to a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Staffordshire, a side which had beaten Shropshire 8-1 the last time the counties met and have often been in a higher division.

That left the final day delicately poised, with promotion, consolidation and relegation all possible outcomes for Shropshire.

Oxfordshire were already guaranteed one of the promotion spots, but Devon were handed a 9-0 victory after Gloucestershire withdrew their side.

That ended Shropshire’s promotion hopes, but they still needed to secure three rubbers against Cornwall to remove any relegation fears. They were more than up to the task as they claimed victory in all three first round matches to confirm their group six place next year.

“It was a fantastic week for the team,” said captain Parry. “We now know that we can definitely compete at this level and possibly push on even more.

“The team spirit in the side is fantastic to see, with each of the guys stepping up when needed.

“We now look forward to competing in Southampton in November at the Winter County Cup in group four, which I believe is the highest the Shropshire men’s team have ever been.”

Meanwhile, Shropshire’s ladies captain Holly Mowling was pleased with the efforts of her side after they made the long trip south to Folkestone.

The main aim of the week was to preserve their group six status, so it was mission accomplished in finishing fourth.

Shropshire were unfortunate on the opening two days as they were narrowly edged out 5-4 by both North Wales and North of Scotland, with a number of three-set matches not quite going their way.

That meant Shropshire needed good results in their next two matches to ease potential relegation concerns and they delivered in style with convincing results to get the better of Oxfordshire 7-2 and Devon 8-1.

Shropshire’s week ended with defeat against a strong West of Scotland side already confirmed as group winners, but the county had already done enough to preserve their group six status next summer.

Captain Mowling said: “Going into the event, we knew we faced some tough opposition and the main aim was to secure our place in this group for next year at the very least.

“We had an unlucky first two days, twice losing 5-4, so knew we had to win on the next two days to try and avoid relegation. The team showed great determination in the draining heat to do that.

“We played some fantastic tennis and we now look forward to the Winter County Cup event when we will be playing at home at The Shrewsbury Club in November.”

Shropshire’s ladies team also featured Joanne Bowen, Imogen Cowper, Cheryl Evans, Natalie Freegard, Joanna Fowler, Chloe Hughes and Mia Loney.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article

News

News

New figures reveal that reports in Shropshire about puppy farms have soared . Photo: RSPCA

Puppy farm reports up by 1,250% in Shropshire

New figures released today reveal that reports about puppy farms in Shropshire have soared by 1,250% in the last decade.
Read Article
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust rated ‘Good’ by Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission has rated Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust as 'Good' following an inspection earlier this year.
Read Article
Restrictions could be introduced at the car park in Lawley Village. Image: Google Street View

Council leader seeks meeting over parking at Morrisons in Lawley

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to both Morrisons and Euro Parks requesting a meeting to discuss parking restrictions at the supermarket’s Lawley store.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shropshire ladies team face the camera at Folkestone, back from left: Cheryl Evans, Joanna Fowler, Natalie Freegard, Chloe Hughes; front: Imogen Cowper, Joanne Bowen, Holly Mowling (captain), Mia Loney

Captains impressed with Shropshire’s efforts in the LTA’s Summer County Cup

Shropshire’s men’s and ladies tennis teams consolidated their place in group six in the LTA’s Summer County Cup - with both captains hailing the efforts of their players.
Read Article
SUPfest allows visitors to join the local SUP enthusiasts for a day of paddling with a range of activities planned

Chelmarsh Sailing Club celebrate Stand Up Paddle Boarding success

Local sporting club Chelmarsh Sailing Club is celebrating the success of their latest venture Stand Up Paddle Boarding.
Read Article
The start of the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

National Charity Partners announced for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019

The organisers of On Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced the National Charity Partners for the event on Sunday 6 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam Sivitar, Fundraising Manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

New face for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Fundraising team

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has welcomed a new face to its fundraising team.
Read Article
From left, Paul Stennings (branch manager Kidderminster), Kate Davies (business support manager), Matt Humphries (branch manager Bridgnorth), Matt Peate (branch manager Welshpool), Paul Morris (branch manager Oswestry), Jon Griffiths (branch manager Ellesmere), Adele Evans (branch manager Chester), Matt Purbrick (branch manager Nantwich), Phil Brown (branch manager Northwich), Ben Jones (TG Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom manager), and Mark Evans (general manager) celebrate the success of the division

Top 50 listing for TG Builders’ Merchants

Staff from a Shropshire builders’ merchants’ company are celebrating after the firm was named as one of the fastest growing businesses in the county.
Read Article
Lucy Preece, Lauren Day, Naomi Atkin, Cameron Nance and James Gwilt

Shrewsbury business students raise money for charity

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Business students raised over £1500 for local charities by organising multiple fundraising events.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.
Read Article
Tim Gaudin, Janna Vigar, Jo Shield and Peter Stephens at the family bereavement group

Success for Ludlow bereavement support group

A family bereavement group which launched in Ludlow last summer has helped and supported around 30 local people since it was set up.
Read Article

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.9 ° C
21.7 °
17.8 °
77 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP