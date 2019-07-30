Gold medal win for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do youngster Jack

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do has earned itself another gold medal, this time hard-fought by youngster Jack Light.

Jack Light

Jack, 12, travelled to Manchester to compete at the British University Taekwondo League Championships.

Jack trains at the Oldbury Wells School-based club twice a week and also attends monthly national sparring sessions for additional practice.

In the championships Jack, a black stripe belt, took on two competitors of similar grade and size, beating them both to secure the victory.

Instructor Gary Plant said: “Jack used the space well and has applied the lessons learnt from previous competitions. He used clever use of kicks and good timing. Jack has worked hard for this and fully deserves his success. We are very pleased to welcome Jack into the gold medal winners club and to give him a special black and gold t-shirt which is our gift to gold medal-winning students.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...