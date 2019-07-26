23.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 26, 2019
Home Sport

Success for Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton Festival

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys came home with the trophy from the prestigious Taunton Festival after a successful and enjoyable week on the cricket field.

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton
Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton

It is believed to be the first time a Shropshire Under 13s squad has won the festival – and they follow in the footsteps of the Shropshire Under 14s side which won at Taunton a couple of years ago.

Coach Ed Ashlin said: “It was a fantastic week of cricket. The most pleasing thing was that there were contributions from all the boys within the group. They have generated a fantastic team spirit and are a pleasure to be around.”

They started the week at King’s College with a confident victory over Oxfordshire after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

William Jenkins and Freddie Timmis both hit 57, Jonathan Bland 37, Wilf Peers 27 and Josh McDonald 20 as they finished their 45 overs on 251-7.

Henry Walker then starred with the ball taking 5-19 as Oxfordshire were dismissed for 185 with McDonald also claiming 3-46.

Day two saw them take on Cambridgeshire, and after being asked to bat first, Jack Home hit an unbeaten 87 as Shropshire made 206-8 with Timmis chipping in with 25 and Oliver Parton 29.

In the reply, they restricted Cambridgeshire to 189-7 with Walker again taking the bowling honours with 4-47 to claim a winning draw.

They again batted first on day three when they took on Somerset and were bowled out for 235 with Ed Prideaux top scoring with 47, Bland hitting 31, Walker 26 and Jovan Uppal 18.

In the reply, Somerset were dismissed for 145 with Hamza Bhatti taking 3-25 and McDonald, Prideaux and Ben Thompson two wickets apiece.

There was an international flavour to day four as the boys took on California, and again batted first.

This time they finished their 45 overs on 227-9 with McDonald hitting 74, Home 48, Jenkins an unbeaten 31 and Thompson 24.

Bhatti then took 4-15, Home 2-13 and Prideaux 2-15 as California were bowled out for 152 to give Shropshire victory by 75 runs.

Friday’s game against Northamptonshire was then abandoned due to rain to ensure Shropshire finished top of the table for the week to claim the trophy.

The Under 14s were also in Taunton, and rounded off the week with a victory over Devon before the rain arrived to also see their trip end early on the Friday.

They dismissed Devon for 150 with Harry Darley taking 2-26 and Tom Parker 2-18. Matthew Kenvyn’s unbeaten 69, together with 33 from Oliver Wood, helped see Shropshire home by seven wickets with plenty of overs to spare.

At the start of the week they came up against a strong Gloucestershire side who scored 283-8 in their 50 overs with Hugh Morris taking 3-33 and Hashim Rabi-Ahmed two wickets for Shropshire.

In the reply, Shropshire struggled until a good late partnership between Tom Griffin (82) and Luke Bahia (25) helped them finish on 221.

They were involved in an exciting game against Oxfordshire which saw them lose out by just three wickets.

They made 236 with Rabi-Ahmed top scoring with 70, George Hughes hitting 34 and Tom Griffin 23. In reply, Oxfordshire got to their target for the loss of seven wickets with Darley and Kenvyn taking two wickets apiece.

Against Cricstar, Shropshire batted first and were dismissed for 126 with Kenvyn top scoring with 31 and Oliver Wood hitting 20 before their opponents knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket.

Shropshire Under 17s enjoyed a dominant victory over Herefordshire at Luctonians.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first, but the Shropshire bowlers quickly got to work with Matthew Rees, Lewis Evans and Joe Pattenden all taking three wickets as they were dismissed for 99.

In reply, skipper Joe Smallman hit an unbeaten 37 and Will Standford-Davies 24 in an unbroken 56-run sixth wicket partnership to settle the nerves after Shropshire had been reduced to 47-5.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Key witnesses sought after woman found with head injury in Woodside last week

Police investigating after a woman was found with a head injury in Woodside are appealing for two key witnesses.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council declares climate emergency

Telford & Wrekin Council last night declared a climate emergency at its full Council meeting.
Read Article
Nate Osbourne and Rihanna Jonesare taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Scouts from Telford take part in Scout Skills Festival in West Virginia

Nate Osbourne from Ketley Bank and Rihanna Jones from Ironbridge have been chosen to join 40,000 others taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Tuesday football league expands with new season

The new season in the Shrewsbury Tuesday league has a few games left, but there is still time to get one of the last few remaining spots – but you will need to get in quick!
Read Article
Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton

Success for Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton Festival

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys came home with the trophy from the prestigious Taunton Festival after a successful and enjoyable week on the cricket field.
Read Article
Warrick Fynn

Outstanding display from Warrick Fynn inspires Shropshire’s cricketers to victory against Cornwall

An outstanding display from Warrick Fynn inspired Shropshire's cricketers to their first Unicorns Championship victory of the season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The virtual and augmented reality suite at Telford College opens up a world of new hi-tech possibilities

Telford College opens up virtual world for local businesses

Businesses are being invited to place themselves at the forefront of technology, by taking advantage of the new suite of virtual and augmented reality facilities at Telford College.
Read Article
Pensionlite staff celebrate finishing the coast to coast challenge

Pension specialists continue to raise money for local charities

A team of pension specialists from Telford has so far raised over £5,000 in support of five local charities during a year of challenges.
Read Article
New board members Paul Bennett, Ruth Shepherd, Sara Williams and David Hitchiner pictured with Marches LEP chairman Graham Wynn in the center of the photo

New faces strengthen Marches LEP board

Two leading businesswomen have joined the board of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership after a comprehensive recruitment process.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Choirs of Ellesmere College release new CD

Students at a Shropshire college are hitting all the right notes with music lovers after releasing a new CD.
Read Article
Maggie Love is one of the volunteers at the centre of the scheme’s success

Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme proves a success

A town ambassadors scheme launched to help tourists get the most from their visit to Shrewsbury has been hailed a great success.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article

Relive the 1970s with T.Rextasy at Theatre Severn this September

Relive the good old days of the 1970s when T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, heads to Theatre Severn this September.
Read Article
Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
23.6 ° C
25 °
21.1 °
56 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Fri
24 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP