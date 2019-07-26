Success for Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton Festival

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys came home with the trophy from the prestigious Taunton Festival after a successful and enjoyable week on the cricket field.

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys at Taunton

It is believed to be the first time a Shropshire Under 13s squad has won the festival – and they follow in the footsteps of the Shropshire Under 14s side which won at Taunton a couple of years ago.

Coach Ed Ashlin said: “It was a fantastic week of cricket. The most pleasing thing was that there were contributions from all the boys within the group. They have generated a fantastic team spirit and are a pleasure to be around.”

They started the week at King’s College with a confident victory over Oxfordshire after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

William Jenkins and Freddie Timmis both hit 57, Jonathan Bland 37, Wilf Peers 27 and Josh McDonald 20 as they finished their 45 overs on 251-7.

Henry Walker then starred with the ball taking 5-19 as Oxfordshire were dismissed for 185 with McDonald also claiming 3-46.

Day two saw them take on Cambridgeshire, and after being asked to bat first, Jack Home hit an unbeaten 87 as Shropshire made 206-8 with Timmis chipping in with 25 and Oliver Parton 29.

In the reply, they restricted Cambridgeshire to 189-7 with Walker again taking the bowling honours with 4-47 to claim a winning draw.

They again batted first on day three when they took on Somerset and were bowled out for 235 with Ed Prideaux top scoring with 47, Bland hitting 31, Walker 26 and Jovan Uppal 18.

In the reply, Somerset were dismissed for 145 with Hamza Bhatti taking 3-25 and McDonald, Prideaux and Ben Thompson two wickets apiece.

There was an international flavour to day four as the boys took on California, and again batted first.

This time they finished their 45 overs on 227-9 with McDonald hitting 74, Home 48, Jenkins an unbeaten 31 and Thompson 24.

Bhatti then took 4-15, Home 2-13 and Prideaux 2-15 as California were bowled out for 152 to give Shropshire victory by 75 runs.

Friday’s game against Northamptonshire was then abandoned due to rain to ensure Shropshire finished top of the table for the week to claim the trophy.

The Under 14s were also in Taunton, and rounded off the week with a victory over Devon before the rain arrived to also see their trip end early on the Friday.

They dismissed Devon for 150 with Harry Darley taking 2-26 and Tom Parker 2-18. Matthew Kenvyn’s unbeaten 69, together with 33 from Oliver Wood, helped see Shropshire home by seven wickets with plenty of overs to spare.

At the start of the week they came up against a strong Gloucestershire side who scored 283-8 in their 50 overs with Hugh Morris taking 3-33 and Hashim Rabi-Ahmed two wickets for Shropshire.

In the reply, Shropshire struggled until a good late partnership between Tom Griffin (82) and Luke Bahia (25) helped them finish on 221.

They were involved in an exciting game against Oxfordshire which saw them lose out by just three wickets.

They made 236 with Rabi-Ahmed top scoring with 70, George Hughes hitting 34 and Tom Griffin 23. In reply, Oxfordshire got to their target for the loss of seven wickets with Darley and Kenvyn taking two wickets apiece.

Against Cricstar, Shropshire batted first and were dismissed for 126 with Kenvyn top scoring with 31 and Oliver Wood hitting 20 before their opponents knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket.

Shropshire Under 17s enjoyed a dominant victory over Herefordshire at Luctonians.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first, but the Shropshire bowlers quickly got to work with Matthew Rees, Lewis Evans and Joe Pattenden all taking three wickets as they were dismissed for 99.

In reply, skipper Joe Smallman hit an unbeaten 37 and Will Standford-Davies 24 in an unbroken 56-run sixth wicket partnership to settle the nerves after Shropshire had been reduced to 47-5.

Supporting Shropshire Live...