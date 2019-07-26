Shrewsbury Tuesday football league expands with new season

The new season in the Shrewsbury Tuesday league has a few games left, but there is still time to get one of the last few remaining spots – but you will need to get in quick!

The competition takes place at Shrewsbury Sports Village on the state of the art new pitch they have just laid and has been proving very popular. With a few games remaining, Cesc In The City lead the way, but there is space for just a couple of teams to challenge them.

All equipment and is provided, and the games refereed by qualified local officials and all profits are donated to charities and good causes including Cancer Research and The Dogs Trust.

The winners and runners up are competing for a host of star prizes, including the chance to win a holiday to Germany for the whole team, in a draw done live on Facebook each month.

Anyone who wants to join the league can do so at https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/shrewsbury-sports-village/shrewsbury-tuesday

