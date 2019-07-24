17.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Home Sport

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton

By Ryan Hillback

In a highly revealing interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton lifts the lid on his two years at the club.

In preparation for joining Shropshire Live in September 2014, I attended some Shrewsbury Town games for much needed research.

One of the first fixtures I witnessed was the dramatic 2-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers, in which last gasp goals from Mickey Demetriou and Andy Mangan turned the game on its head.

With Tranmere leading by a goal to nil, Micky Mellon opted to bring James Caton on for his debut at the expense of Ashley Vincent.

I’m a huge fan of traditional wingers, especially ones that can beat a man, demonstrate excellent ball retention, and supply ammunition for strikers to do the rest. I thought James ticked these boxes.

He arrived at Town in June 2014 with a credible reputation. Having spent nine years with Bolton Wanderers, Caton penned a two-year deal, with Championship outfit Blackpool.

The now 25-year-old made his Tangerines debut in a 1-0 win against Watford, and subsequently spent time on loan at Accrington and Chester.

It was hoped that following his Blackpool departure, Shrewsbury would provide him with a platform to reach the upper echelons of the English game.

But it never turned out that way. In an exclusive interview with Shropshire Live, James Caton spoke of his frustrating spell.

He said: “(I would summarise my time at Shrewsbury) as very disappointing. After leaving Blackpool in the Championship, and having an extremely gruelling off-season to get myself ready, I was so excited to play for Shrewsbury Town.

“I won most of the pre-season fitness drills, played well in the pre-season games, but then found myself out of the first team due to us playing 3-5-2, yet being signed as a winger and told I would be one of the main players.

“The first year, was very, very frustrating, as I had moved to Shrewsbury to hopefully give me a platform to get back to the higher levels and I was never really given an opportunity.

“I continued to work hard in training, do everything I needed to do, I even went out on loan and came back and lifted the Shropshire Senior Cup with a man of the match performance.

“But none of this ever seemed to warrant a chance. I relocated for the first time in my career, to give myself the best chance, but unfortunately, I had to sit (and watch on) from the side-lines as the club got promoted.

“One of the hardest things in that first year, was not getting a medal, but this was because I wasn’t used enough during the season.

“Following the end of the season, I had a meeting with the manager who explained that I would be needed next season so don’t worry about this season.

“So, despite all the disappointments I had from the current season, I felt slightly optimistic. However, two weeks later, the manager changed his mind, and told me I was surplus to requirements.

“I went into that second season knowing I needed to leave, and was under increasing pressure every day to leave.

“The manager wouldn’t include me in training sessions, which left me to do fitness work on the side with the fitness coach or simply watched as others trained.

“I would be asked every day, are you leaving yet? I was called into the office numerous times, and told to leave. After loans at Mansfield and Wrexham, I arrived back at Shrewsbury and was thrown into a behind closed doors game against Walsall, and playing at right-wing back, I got three assists and had a really good game and the players were raving about me.

“Unfortunately, nothing I ever did was good enough to get a game. I played further reserve fixtures, scored multiple goals, however, away from the club, I secured my most successful move to date in Lincoln.

“It went better than expected, scoring three goals in my first four games, and I had a really successful period there.

“However, not once was the manager in touch to say congratulations or well done, and when my loan expired he told me not to come in. This is the brutality of football, and my time at Shrewsbury never got a chance to flourish.”

Caton was only given the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities to the fans on five occasions.

Therefore, it is no surprise that his relationship with Micky Mellon was strained. He added: “I remember before I signed, I went and met with Micky Mellon, and I was so impressed with his vision but more in particular his knowledge on myself and how he saw me fitting into his team.

“Throughout pre-season we seemed to get on, however, the turning point for me was before the pre-season game against Watford.

“The assistant manager had me outside for an hour after a tough training session crossing balls and I felt my groin go, so I stopped and hoped for the best in the game.

“I was due to start the game, but in the warm up I was in agony, so I had to pull out. The management thought I was faking it, and it turned out I had a grade one tear, but the way they treated me during that time was laughable.

“At this point, we never saw eye to eye, and he never really had a desire to play me or even show an interest.

“This is the nature of football unfortunately, and as we are now seeing at elite levels with Zidane’s treatment of Gareth Bale, there is a side to football that most people don’t see.”

During his time at Shrewsbury, James had four different loan spells away from the club. “I got much needed game time at Southport, however, the team were in a relegation battle, so it wasn’t easy, but it was very worthwhile.

“Mansfield was unsuccessful, as I only played one game for reasons I cannot seem to understand. Wrexham I was unfortunate in that I joined a winning team, so the manager didn’t really change much. Lincoln was the breath of fresh air I needed, and as I said prior is the best career move I made.”

Despite James’ documented difficulties at Shrewsbury Town, he did take some positives from the experience.

“Despite my lack of chances at Shrewsbury, I must say it’s a great club with good people behind the scenes. The fans were brilliant with me, and the town itself it really nice. I just wish I could’ve made a name for myself there, but I am a massive believer in everything happens for a reason.”

James departed Shrewsbury in June 2016, and went back to Lincoln City on a trial basis but was unable to secure a deal.

He has since represented Southport for a second spell, Dover Athletic, Darlington, Warrington Town, Stalybridge Celtic, and Nuneaton.

“I’ve been looking for somewhere I can settle ever since leaving Shrewsbury. It’s just been a case of the club’s I have joined,  haven’t been the right fit, or it hasn’t worked out.”

Caton is now a free agent and is searching for the next chapter in his career, but admits being without a club represents a huge challenge.

He added: “It is definitely mentally draining. You are essentially a sitting duck waiting for an opportunity to arise.

“I have had interest, but after deciding in the summer on the best way to get back to progression, the clubs in particular are not suited.

“Too often I have been impatient and probably signed for the wrong club, but this time I am waiting for the right moment and club.

“I am just hopeful that after possibly the worse 3/4 years of my life in terms of football, I will get an opportunity I am more deserving of.”

And he is confident that he will return to the Football League: “My ability has never been in question.

“Over the years, I have gotten sick and tired of the amount of people saying I have “all the ability in the world” but never backing up those statements by playing me.

“There is nothing I desire more than to be playing minimum Football League. It is something I am more than capable enough to play in, but also being realistic I know its not as simple as signing somewhere. I am reliant on a door being opened, which thus far hasn’t happened.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Ambulance bosses are appealing for help from the public to identify a man who was at the scene when an ambulance was broken into and vital lifesaving equipment was stolen

Life-saving equipment stolen from ambulance in Shrewsbury

Vital lifesaving equipment was stolen from an ambulance as the crew were treating a man inside a property in Shrewsbury last week.
Read Article
Officers are keen to trace the man pictured

Police release CCTV image as part of Telford burglary investigation

Police investigating a burglary in Telford have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
Read Article

Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry to benefit from Police recruitment drive

Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry are set to benefit from West Mercia Police's biggest recruitment drive in its history with a record number of officers joining in a month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Gary Plant, Albert Makarewicz, Marcin Makarewicz

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do celebrate new belts and gold medals

Students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have enjoyed their single most successful day yet with new belts and a hat-trick of gold medals.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton

In a highly revealing interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton lifts the lid on his two years at the club.
Read Article
Toby riding to 3rd place on the Ditchling Beacon

Teenage cycling sensation stars as a ‘guest’ for Shropshire team

Teenage cyclist Toby Barnes claimed the best result of his road career in the Tour of Sussex while ‘guesting’ for a Shropshire-based team.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Pave Aways is building a new distribution centre for Castell Howell Foods in St Martin's

Pave Aways secures contract with leading food wholesaler

A Shropshire building contractor has broken ground on the latest development for a leading independent food services wholesaler.
Read Article
Stuart Dallaway, Chris Reeves, Bekki Phillips and Jason Daniels

In-Comm Training announce new Operations Director as it looks to build on £7.5m investment drive

In-Comm Training has announced a new senior management team, as it looks to capitalise on recent investment and a record year of performance.
Read Article
Marches Growth Hub chairman Paul Hinkins and colleagues launch the £10million Growth Challenge

£10million Growth Challenge launched at packed funding summit

Businesses across Shropshire have been challenged to claim every last penny of a £10million funding pot designed to help drive growth and create jobs.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Maggie Love is one of the volunteers at the centre of the scheme’s success

Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme proves a success

A town ambassadors scheme launched to help tourists get the most from their visit to Shrewsbury has been hailed a great success.
Read Article
The tiered herbaceous borders – a safe haven for many perennials and delicate plants

Goldstone Hall Hotel Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme

Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton is to open its gardens to the general public in support of the National Garden Scheme.
Read Article
Museum of The Moon by Carolyn Eaton

Fundraising dinner set to be out of this world

Take part in a truly out of this world experience and dine in the shadow of the moon at a major fundraising event in the county later this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article

Relive the 1970s with T.Rextasy at Theatre Severn this September

Relive the good old days of the 1970s when T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, heads to Theatre Severn this September.
Read Article
Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
The Castle Hotel beer garden in Bishop’s Castle

The Castle Hotel in top ten beer gardens in the UK

The Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle has been named in a list of top ten best beer gardens in the Guardian.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17.5 ° C
18.9 °
15.6 °
82 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP