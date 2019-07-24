Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do celebrate new belts and gold medals

Students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have enjoyed their single most successful day yet with new belts and a hat-trick of gold medals.

Gary Plant, Albert Makarewicz, Marcin Makarewicz

Father and son Marcin and Albert Makarewicz travelled to Solihull where they competed in the International Taekwon-Do Council Open Championship; winning an enviable three gold medals between them!

Marcin won double gold for breaking and continuous sparring, while eight-year-old Albert won the gold podium position for his point-stop sparring. This is a controlled sparring style for junior grades, with opponents stopping and re-setting after each successful kick or punch. He will move onto continuous sparring for 90 second rounds in upcoming competitions with an excellent set of experience.

Meanwhile, a group of nine students were put forward by instructors Gary Plant and Anna Bradford to take part in a colour belt grading, ranging from white belt to black stripe, the youngest participant being just five years old.

Anna Bradford, Lucy Edwards, Helen Edwards, Daisy Watkins, Clare Gregory, Logan Gregory, Gary Plant, front – Cain Baker, Ruri Rhee, J Baker, Jack Childs

All of the students passed, being tested by Master Andy Betts, who travelled from Luton. The marks given to each student were very promising, with all of the students at the expected standard and most performing consistently above it.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “There is always pressure on grading day because the students are nervous and we want them to show their best ability. Every student will have been training consistently well to be selected to take part, but we never know exactly what the examiner will ask them to do, so we aim to be as prepared and confident as possible. The grading group from Sunday did a very good job of displaying effort, accuracy of techniques and courtesy”.

The club trains on Mondays and Thursdays at Oldbury Wells School.



Supporting Shropshire Live...