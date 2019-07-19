Wellington Under 13s edge out Whitchurch by 10 runs

Wellington Under 13s edged out Whitchurch by 10 runs in an exciting Shropshire final of the Vitality Club Championship.

Wellington U13s: Back from left, Lucas Foyle, Jovan Uppal, Kavi Jani, Shaylan Gunawardena, Ben Thompson. Front, Kartik Wododkar, Oliver Parton, Nathan Hawley, Joshua McDonald, Ally Whitehead, Dilan Bruneau

They now travel to Worcestershire on Sunday to take on Ombersley in the first regional round of the competition.

Batting first in the final at Orleton Park, an excellent innings from skipper Josh McDonald (30 retired) together with knocks from Ben Thompson (30 retired) and Kartik Wadodkar (31 retired) helped the hosts to an imposing total of 140-5 in their overs.

The visitors fielded and bowled well with Will Lewis, Alex Heath and Harry Pyke the wicket takers.

In reply, Whitchurch began superbly with a 62-run partnership for the first wicket between Freddie Timmis (30 retired) and Ed Bell 14. They were well supported by Wilf Peers (23) and Harry Pyke (12).

However, an excellent catch by Kartik and a double wicket maiden from Jovan Uppal tilted the game towards the hosts as Whitchurch came up just 10 runs short in a very creditable run chase, finishing on 131-6.

All of the Wellington bowlers performed well under pressure, especially Thompson and McDonald.

