James Taylor and Nick Hancock to be guest speakers at Jack Shantry’s testimonial dinner

Former England cricketer turned World Cup winning selector James Taylor and television presenter Nick Hancock will be guest speakers at Jack Shantry’s testimonial dinner at Wrekin College in September.

Shrewsbury-born Jack Shantry has been granted a testimonial by Worcestershire in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the club over the last decade

Shantry, the Shrewsbury-born left-arm seamer who had to retire last year owing to a back injury, is currently midway through a testimonial year granted by Worcestershire in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the club over the last decade.

One of the highlights will be a dinner at Wrekin College’s Memorial Hall in Wellington on Thursday, September 19, from 7.45pm, with tickets now available.

Shantry is delighted that Taylor – they both represented Shrewsbury and Shropshire earlier in their careers before breaking into the first-class game – has agreed to return to the county for the event.

He will be interviewed during the dinner by Hancock, the former presenter of They Think It’s All Over and Room 101, who now lives locally.

Shantry said: “It’s a chance for people to hear James talk about England’s World Cup success and potentially also the Ashes as the dinner takes place just after the fifth Test.

“It promises to be a great night and one that I’m really looking forward to.”

The event will also include a three-course meal, an auction featuring Cricket World Cup memorabilia and a raffle, with the charities supported by Shantry’s testimonial year including Cricket Shropshire and Chance to Shine.

Tickets priced £50 or £450 for a table of 10 are available by calling Mark Ashbourne on 07506 747619 or by emailing tickets@shants2019.co.uk

