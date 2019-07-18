Shrewsbury Town loan Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick

Shrewsbury Town has completed the signing of Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated by the Stamford Bridge club, and has recently signed a new deal until 2022.

McCormick is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues, but he has starred for the U23’s and featured in the EFL Trophy.

Sam Ricketts is excited to work with the youngster.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “Luke is a player who got brought to my attention by Joe Cole who is now in the academy at Chelsea.

“He wants to play football and he is a signing that we look forward to seeing in training and then in the next couple of games.”

