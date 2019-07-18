New AstroTurf pitch at Shrewsbury Sports Village gets FA accreditation

A new surface on the AstroTurf football pitch at Shrewsbury Sports Village will open on Monday 22 July.

The new pitch has full accreditation from the FA. Photo: Shropshire Council

Work started 10 weeks ago to replace the previous surface, as well as install new lighting on existing columns and repair existing fencing and goals.

The improvements mean that the pitch now has full accreditation from the FA and will be able to host affiliated football competitions.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The all-weather pitch is an excellent facility and I’m delighted that the work to upgrade it is now complete.

“It’s great that we’ll now be able to host affiliated competitions, and it’s something that we haven’t been able to do recently. I’m hoping that it’ll open up the sport to many more people.”

Kevin Pardy, local Shropshire Councillor for Sundorne, added: “This is a wonderful facility for the people of Shrewsbury and the surrounding area. It allows people of all skill levels and ages to experience a top-grade surface. I thank the authorities for ensuring the timing of the work to be done causes the minimal disruption for users.”

Managing the centre, Chris Stanbrook, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust’s partnership manager, added: “We’re very excited about this upgrade to our football facilities. With the buzz created around the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup still fresh in the air, now is a great time to be introducing this high-quality playing surface at Shrewsbury Sports Village.”

