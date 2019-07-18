Ashley Chesters returns to Hawkstone Park for Junior Open

Hawkstone Park Golf Club is inviting budding golfers to join European Tour Pro Ashley Chesters for the tournament of the summer.

Ashley Chesters

The Hawkstone Park Junior Open is being held at their exquisite golf club on Wednesday 24t July.

The club has been inundated with juniors booking in for their biggest golfing event of the year, where young hopefuls play 18 holes on the Championship Couse in an individual Stableford format. There will be an opportunity to win a host of prizes, including a coveted top-class Scotty Cameron putter.

The tournament is being held in memory of the club’s long-serving junior organiser, Don Lloyd, who sadly passed away last year. For 15 years, Don supported and mentored many juniors at Hawkstone Park, including Chesters.

Commenting on his endorsement of the event, Chesters said, “Don Lloyd dedicated so much time and energy to bringing on young players at Hawkstone Park, including myself, that we felt it would be a fitting tribute to stage a significant event for juniors in his memory.

“He brought enthusiasm, encouragement, great organisation and, most importantly, fun and good humour to starting out in the game. Don spent so much of his time arranging fixtures and driving us to matches across the county and beyond. He really loved the game and saw the huge benefits that golf can offer to young people including the opportunity to be involved in a sport for life, to get outside and have good fun and cement enduring friendships.

“We’re looking forward to a really good turn-out for the competition and encourage young golfers to come and have a great day out at Hawkstone Park.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...