Cricket Shropshire to host taster session during summer holidays

England’s dramatic victory in the ICC World Cup has sparked cricket fever across the country – and there’s now the chance to try out the game in Shropshire in the summer holidays.

Cricket taster sessions are being staged during the summer holidays

A series of cricket taster sessions organised by Cricket Shropshire are being arranged at venues across Telford in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Let’s Get Telford Active initiative.

The free sessions are suitable for 4 to 8-year-olds (All Stars) and Women & Girls, and will be held in parks and playing fields around the town.

Clubs and Community Cricket Manager Steve Reese said: “There’s been lots of great cricket action this summer topped off by England’s brilliant and exciting World Cup victory over New Zealand at Lord’s – with much more to come with England taking on the Aussies in the Ashes.

“We’re aiming to give people in the area the chance to have a go at the game in a fun and friendly environment – there are lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved.

“The sessions we are organising are based on two very successful ECB initiatives which we have been running for the past couple of years – All Stars Cricket and Women & Girls Softball.

“The All Stars initiative has been run at dozens of centres around the county introducing youngsters aged 5-8 to the game and has proved to be incredibly popular since it started in 2017.

“We have also been running Women’s Softball Festivals across the region in the past couple of years which have introduced hundreds of converts to the game in a fun and friendly environment.”

“We see these sessions as an ideal opportunity for mum and the kids to come along and participate simultaneously, having some fun in the outdoors at their local park”

The cricket taster sessions will be held at Malinslee Park, Dawley Playing Field, Telford Town Park and Bowring Park in Wellington.

Youngsters signed up for the first sessions of All Stars at each venue will get a free bat and ball as part of the ECB’s Have A Go initiative so they can practice their skills at home.

For the Malinslee and Dawley sessions, go to Great Dawley’s Facebook or Twitter pages to find a link to sign up.

For the sessions at Bowring Park and Telford Town Park, go to the ECB website https://ecb.clubspark.uk/haveago

Steve added: “It’s great that we can join forces with Telford & Wrekin Council and its Let’s Get Telford Active initiative to provide these sessions in the borough and hopefully introduce more people to the wonderful game of cricket.”

The first session will take place in conjunction with the Great Dawley Town Council at Malinslee Park from 10am-11am on Tuesday, July 23, with another at the football field in Dawley near the park and Dawley C of E School on the same day from 11.30am until 12.30pm.

There will be further sessions at the same venues each Tuesday at the same times through the summer holidays from July 30 until August 27.

Bowring Park, (in partnership with Friends of Bowring Park) plays host to its first session on Tuesday, August 6 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm with another the following Tuesday at the same time.

Telford Town Park is the fourth venue, with the first sign up session held on Wednesday, August 7, from 10am until 3pm, with further sessions at the same time the following day and again on August 14 and 15.

Women and girls are welcome to come along on the day for each session and join in.

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin’s Cabinet Member for health and social care, said: “I would encourage anyone thinking of picking up a bat and ball following England’s spectacular World Cup win to just go and have a go.”

“Having fun and the right support are so important when it comes to being active. We are lucky to have passionate people in Telford and Wrekin’s communities like Steve to run these events and provide places where people can go and discover something new.”

