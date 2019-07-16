22.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Home Sport

Cricket Shropshire to host taster session during summer holidays

By Shropshire Live

England’s dramatic victory in the ICC World Cup has sparked cricket fever across the country – and there’s now the chance to try out the game in Shropshire in the summer holidays.

Cricket taster sessions are being staged during the summer holidays
Cricket taster sessions are being staged during the summer holidays

A series of cricket taster sessions organised by Cricket Shropshire are being arranged at venues across Telford in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Let’s Get Telford Active initiative.

The free sessions are suitable for 4 to 8-year-olds (All Stars) and Women & Girls, and will be held in parks and playing fields around the town.

Clubs and Community Cricket Manager Steve Reese said: “There’s been lots of great cricket action this summer topped off by England’s brilliant and exciting World Cup victory over New Zealand at Lord’s – with much more to come with England taking on the Aussies in the Ashes.

“We’re aiming to give people in the area the chance to have a go at the game in a fun and friendly environment – there are lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved.

“The sessions we are organising are based on two very successful ECB initiatives which we have been running for the past couple of years – All Stars Cricket and Women & Girls Softball.

“The All Stars initiative has been run at dozens of centres around the county introducing youngsters aged 5-8 to the game and has proved to be incredibly popular since it started in 2017.

“We have also been running Women’s Softball Festivals across the region in the past couple of years which have introduced hundreds of converts to the game in a fun and friendly environment.”

“We see these sessions as an ideal opportunity for mum and the kids to come along and participate simultaneously, having some fun in the outdoors at their local park”

The cricket taster sessions will be held at Malinslee Park, Dawley Playing Field, Telford Town Park and Bowring Park in Wellington.

Youngsters signed up for the first sessions of All Stars at each venue will get a free bat and ball as part of the ECB’s Have A Go initiative so they can practice their skills at home.

For the Malinslee and Dawley sessions, go to Great Dawley’s Facebook or Twitter pages to find a link to sign up.

For the sessions at Bowring Park and Telford Town Park, go to the ECB website https://ecb.clubspark.uk/haveago

Steve added: “It’s great that we can join forces with Telford & Wrekin Council and its Let’s Get Telford Active initiative to provide these sessions in the borough and hopefully introduce more people to the wonderful game of cricket.”

The first session will take place in conjunction with the Great Dawley Town Council at Malinslee Park from 10am-11am on Tuesday, July 23, with another at the football field in Dawley near the park and Dawley C of E School on the same day from 11.30am until 12.30pm.

There will be further sessions at the same venues each Tuesday at the same times through the summer holidays from July 30 until August 27.

Bowring Park, (in partnership with Friends of Bowring Park) plays host to its first session on Tuesday, August 6 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm with another the following Tuesday at the same time.

Telford Town Park is the fourth venue, with the first sign up session held on Wednesday, August 7, from 10am until 3pm, with further sessions at the same time the following day and again on August 14 and 15.

Women and girls are welcome to come along on the day for each session and join in.
Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin’s Cabinet Member for health and social care, said: “I would encourage anyone thinking of picking up a bat and ball following England’s spectacular World Cup win to just go and have a go.”

“Having fun and the right support are so important when it comes to being active. We are lucky to have passionate people in Telford and Wrekin’s communities like Steve to run these events and provide places where people can go and discover something new.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Police Raid Generic

County Lines: Arrests made in Oswestry and Merseyside

Five people in Oswestry and nine people in Merseyside have been arrested in raids in a police operation to disrupt the supply of drugs to the county.
Read Article
Arrest Handcuff Generic

Arrests made during crackdown on serious and organised crime in Telford

A number of arrests have been made at takeaways in Telford during a multi-agency crackdown on serious and organised crime.
Read Article
The Mere at Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Mere recognised with Green Flag Award

The Mere in Ellesmere has been awarded the Green Flag Award for the sixth year in a row, recognising it as one of the best parks in the world.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cricket taster sessions are being staged during the summer holidays

Cricket Shropshire to host taster session during summer holidays

England’s victory in the ICC World Cup has sparked cricket fever across the country – now there's the chance to try out the game in Shropshire.
Read Article
A line up of Ferrari cars in the paddock at Loton Park Hill Climb

Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb

This weekend sees a wide variety of machines tackle the tight and demanding hill climb course at Loton Park, including over a dozen examples of the iconic Ferrari marque.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town defender joins League Two Newport County

Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Haynes has departed to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Tilley and Ian Wright from SDI with Nick Lovett (M3), Glen Pawson (M3), Matt Evans and Ashley Parr of SDI

M3 and SDI target £2.5m of new sales with collaborative boost for the retail sector

M3 has joined forces with one of the UK’s leading point-of-sale and visual merchandising display specialists to provide an industry first.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop shortlisted for regional Rural Business Award

Ludlow Farmshop is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Rachel Curtis – the new client manager at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Three decades of experience for new client manager

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new client manager who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
The Edge Much Wenlock

The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
22.5 ° C
25 °
20.6 °
64 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP