Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb

This weekend sees a wide variety of machines tackle the tight and demanding hill climb course at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury, including over a dozen examples of the iconic Ferrari marque.

A line up of Ferrari cars in the paddock at Loton Park Hill Climb

Two separate one-day events on Saturday and Sunday organised by Hagley Car Club host guest drivers from several car clubs from across the UK, including Morgan, Jaguar, Lotus 7, Triumph and Downton Minis, together with competitors in the national motorcycle hill climb championship.

Also competing on both days will be entrants in the Allswage Hagley Members Championship, a class-based competition for sports, classic, saloon and racing cars that always produces very close competition.

Once again this year, the club is holding a photographic competition for both spectators and professional photographers, to produce an image on camera or smartphone of anything at all to do with the venue, which will then be judged by an independent panel, with prizes for the top three pictures.

Everybody has full access to the paddock and viewing areas and Loton Park attracts a wide range of characters, together with a variety of classic cars and motorcycles, all offering splendid opportunities for a potentially prize-winning picture. Entries should be emailed to competitions@hdlcc.com.

