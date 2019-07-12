Shrewsbury Town defender joins League Two Newport County

Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Haynes has departed to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old left back, didn’t travel to Portugal for the summer camp, sparking speculation over his future.

He leaves having made 24 appearances since signing a two-year deal in June 2018. Haynes began his career at Coventry City, scoring five times in 97 games.

The Northampton born defender also featured 10 times during a loan spell with Cambridge United back in 2016.

Speaking to www.newport-county.co.uk, Exiles boss Michael Flynn said: “Ryan is a very talented full-back, and I am delighted to have got him.

“I have spoken to a few people about him and they all believe there is a very good player there.”

