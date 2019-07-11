Young Shropshire footballers enjoy taking part in the Crossbar Cup

Hundreds of Shropshire children enjoyed the thrill of representing their schools in an annual five-a-side football tournament.

Greenfields Primary School celebrate winning the girls competition in the Crossbar Cup

The popular Crossbar Cup, organised by Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport, offers youngsters the chance to play against children from other parts of the county.

Three separate events were staged at Lilleshall’s National Sports Centre, with Oakmeadow Primary School from Bayston Hill impressively completing the double in both competitions for boys.

Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School excelled as they were crowned winners of the girls event.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, said: “Many schools call the Crossbar Cup the highlight of their sporting calendar, which is really nice to hear.

“The facilities at Lilleshall are fantastic and for some of the children, it was their first experience of taking part in the Crossbar Cup.

“We had a scout from Wolverhampton Wanderers attend for the first time and he was very complimentary about the tournament.

“He was really impressed with the standard and every year it seems to be raised.

“The teamwork and attitude of the children is never in question. We are always really pleased with their behaviour and how they apply themselves.

“The emphasis of the Crossbar Cup is to come and enjoy it and have a good time. Of course, everyone want to win, but it’s great to see that the children are all still smiling at the end.

“We told the children that without them we wouldn’t have a tournament, so every single person plays a part in making the Crossbar Cup such a successful event.”

Oakemeadow lifted the Crossbar Cup in both competitions for boys – Years 3/4 and 5/6 – with Telford’s Newdale Primary School winning the Crossbar Champions Plate at the Years 3/4 event, while Greenfields secured the Plate in the Years 5/6 competition.

Greenfields were victorious in the girls competition, with Telford’s Grange Park Primary School claiming the Crossbar Champions Plate.

