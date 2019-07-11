Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies Clean up at Mile End Golf Club

Forty-two Ladies entered the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Summer Meeting at Mile End Golf Club.
Imogen Huxley from Bridgnorth Golf Club set a new ladies course record for Mile End Golf Club shooting a Gross 69 and a Nett 64.
Ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club took 5 out of 7 prizes plus the Mary Black Cup and the Janet Blockley Salver team awards.
Results
WINNERS SILVER DIVISION ( 0 TO 20) 27 entries
PRIZE Player Club Score
Best Gross Imogen Huxley Bridgnorth 69 New
Ladies Course Record
1st Nett Linda Mottram Shrewsbury 82 – 13 = 69 (Ob9)
2nd Nett Alison Grove Bridgnorth 81 – 12 = 69
3rd Nett Paulette Morris Worfield 89 – 17 – 72
WINNERS BRONZE DIVISION ( 21 TO 36) 16 entries
PRIZE Player Club Score
1st Nett Lynne Andreae Bridgnorth 104 – 36 = 68
2nd Nett Bridget Kemp Bridgnorth 99 – 26 = 73
3rd Nett Marlyn Radford Bridgnorth 94 – 21 = 73
TROPHY WINNERS
MARY BLACK CUP (handicaps 20 and below)
Names: Imogen Huxley, Alison Grove & Jing Reade from Bridgnorth Golf Club. Nett 64 + 69 = 133
JANET BLOCKLEY SALVER (handicaps 21 – 36)
Names: Bridget Kemp, Gina Barker, Lynne Andreae from Bridgnorth Golf Club. Nett 73 + 68 = 141
There were 2 Twos: – 9 Balls per two – Imogen Huxley on the 13th & Alison Grove on the 17th