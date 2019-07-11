20.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies Clean up at Mile End Golf Club

By Shropshire Live

Forty-two Ladies entered the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Summer Meeting at Mile End Golf Club.

Winners of The Mary Black Cup: Alison Grove, Imogen Huxley and Jing Reade

Imogen Huxley from Bridgnorth Golf Club set a new ladies course record for Mile End Golf Club shooting a Gross 69 and a Nett 64.

Ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club took 5 out of 7 prizes plus the Mary Black Cup and the Janet Blockley Salver team awards.

Results

WINNERS SILVER DIVISION ( 0 TO 20) 27 entries

PRIZE             Player                         Club                       Score

Best Gross      Imogen Huxley          Bridgnorth             69                         New

Ladies Course Record

1st Nett           Linda Mottram           Shrewsbury            82 – 13 = 69        (Ob9)

2nd Nett          Alison Grove              Bridgnorth             81 – 12 = 69

3rd Nett          Paulette Morris           Worfield                89 – 17 – 72

WINNERS BRONZE DIVISION ( 21 TO 36) 16 entries

PRIZE            Player                         Club                       Score

1st Nett           Lynne Andreae          Bridgnorth             104 – 36 = 68

2nd Nett          Bridget Kemp             Bridgnorth             99 – 26 = 73

3rd Nett          Marlyn Radford         Bridgnorth             94 – 21 = 73

TROPHY WINNERS

MARY BLACK CUP (handicaps 20 and below)

Names: Imogen Huxley, Alison Grove & Jing Reade from Bridgnorth Golf Club. Nett 64 + 69 = 133

JANET BLOCKLEY SALVER (handicaps 21 – 36)

Names: Bridget Kemp, Gina Barker, Lynne Andreae from Bridgnorth Golf Club. Nett 73 + 68 = 141

There were 2 Twos: – 9 Balls per two – Imogen Huxley on the 13th & Alison Grove on the 17th

