All Shrewsbury Town Need is Love

Shrewsbury Town is reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of full-back Donald Love.

Reports north of the border suggest that the 24-year-old right-back is set to join Town after leaving fellow League One side Sunderland.

The Rochdale born defender spent 11 years as a Manchester United player and featured twice in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

He featured eight times on loan for Wigan Athletic, before joining Sunderland in 2016 in a combined £5.5 million deal alongside Paddy McNair.

The former Scotland U21 international ultimately struggled to cement a regular first team place at Sunderland, making 34 appearances in three years.

He played just four times last campaign, missing the majority of the season with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tom Eaves completed a move to Championship Hull City yesterday.

The 27-year-old who scored eight times in 35 games for Town across two loan spells, joins the Tigers on a three-year deal.

