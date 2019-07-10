Shrewsbury Town fall to Sheffield Wednesday defeat in Portugal

A gulf in class was demonstrated as Shrewsbury Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal.

Portuguese striker Lucas Joao opened the scoring in his homeland, whilst former Town loanee Sam Winnall netted a second.

The majority of Shrewsbury’s new signings were given a run-out. Daniel Udoh did not travel due to visa issues – Ollie Norburn and Josh Laurent were unavailable due to knocks.

The Championship outfit flexed their muscles early on. Lucas Joao fed Scotland international Steven Fletcher, but his shot was blocked.

Then Fernando Forestieri left Shrewsbury defender’s in a daze, before drilling a strike over Joe Murphy’s crossbar.

Shrewsbury offered very little in terms of an attacking threat, instead Wednesday continued to pour men forward.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Barry Bannan fired narrowly wide, and defender Tom Lees saw his header comfortably collected by Joe Murphy.

Despite being under the cosh for the majority of the contest, Town came close to breaking the deadlock. Former Leeds striker Steve Morison bore down on goal, but Morgan Fox produced a last-ditch tackle.

Sheffield Wednesday nudged themselves ahead in the 38th minute. Moses Odubajo slipped Forestieri in down the flanks. The former Watford striker cut the ball back for Lucas Joao who swept home.

Shrewsbury did begin to threaten after conceding. Joe Wildsmith thwarted a powerful free-kick, whilst Morison also found the keeper to be an immovable force.

Steve Bruce’s side wrapped up the win in the 66th minute. Kieran Lee threaded an intricate through ball to Sam Winnall, who calmly slotted beyond Max O’Leary in the Town goal.

Shrewsbury face League Two outfit Newport County in Ludlow next Wednesday, whilst Sheffield Wednesday will send one team to Lincoln and another team to Stocksbridge on Saturday.

