Shrewsbury Town to play pre-season friendly with Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal

Shrewsbury Town’s first public pre-season fixture, sees them face Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal.

Shrewsbury Town will have fond memories of their last encounter against the Owls. Jack Grimmer’s dramatic 96th minute winner, set up a famous 5th round FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Admittedly, this fixture is nowhere near as prestigious, but those hardy Town fans who have made the trip to Portugal, will be looking to see Town’s new captures in the flesh.

Joe Murphy, Daniel Udoh, Steve Morison, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Ryan Giles, Aaron Pierre, and Max O’Leary will all be looking for game time.

Transfer-listed midfielder Anthony Grant has not travelled and is reportedly suffering from a dental problem.

Scunthorpe United bound Alex Gilliead is not part of the squad, whilst Dave Edwards is unlikely to feature.

Former Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes is also absent, sparking speculation over his future.

Brad Walker, who joined the club in January, and was then loaned back to Wrexham, could make his debut.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley has left the camp. New signings Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo, and Kadeem Harris are all available.

Former Chelsea and Brentford midfielder Josh McEachran is looking to impress during his trial period.

The clash will take place at Estadio da Nora in Albufeira. The 2,000-capacity stadium is the home of third tier outfit FC Ferreiras.

The contest will be split into three 30 minute periods.

