Shrewsbury Town Midfielder officially joins Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Gilliead has officially joined Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old winger signs a two-year contract at Glanford Park, after featuring 35 times for Shrewsbury.

Gilliead who began his career at Newcastle United, has spent time on loan at Carlisle, Luton, and Bradford.

The former England U20 international links up with former Shrewsbury Town management duo Paul Hurst and Chris Doig.

He becomes the sixth arrival this post-season for the Iron, following the captures of Kgosi Ntlhe, Andy Butler, Jake Eastwood, Tom Pugh, and Charlie Goode.

Speaking to www.shrewsburytown.com, manager Sam Ricketts said: “It is an opportunity for Gilly to go to a club and play.

“He came into here last season, and has played well in the games that I have used him. The way we are going to play this season, I cannot guarantee him games, so we have taken the decision to let him go.

“He was eager to go to a club to try and get the chance to play every week and the club have accepted an offer for him.”

