Captains praise efforts of Shropshire youngsters in LTA’s 12U County Cup

Both team captains praised the efforts of the promising youngsters selected to represent Shropshire in the LTA’s 12U County Cup.

Shropshire’s 12U County Cup boys team face the camera at Wrexham with captain Ryan Bedwell

The county teams acquitted themselves well after being placed in strong groups in the prestigious competition.

The boys travelled to Wrexham where they were beaten on the opening day by Staffordshire and Warwickshire. They then lost to Hereford and Worcester on day two before ending with a flourish to beat North Wales.

Captain Ryan Bedwell said: “The boys knew it was a tough task in the group, but had an excellent attitude throughout the weekend, fighting for every point and representing the county and themselves brilliantly.

“In the last match, the boys managed to take a win against North Wales to secure fourth place in the group, which is nothing less than they deserved.”

The boys team featured Joseph Dainty, Kornel Rogaczewski, George Scott and Benjamin Wilderer.

Meanwhile, Sian Collins, Maisie Evans, Clara Hill and Imani Shah represented Shropshire’s girls team at Malvern.

Captain Nikki Hoy said: “The group was very strong, but they all played well considering the weather was so hot. We lost both matches on the first day to Warwickshire and Staffordshire, but on the second day managed a win against North Wales and finally lost to Hereford and Worcester.

“The girls all really worked hard and could be very happy with the way they played.”

