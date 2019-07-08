Scunthorpe United reportedly close to signing Shrewsbury Town Midfielder

Recently Relegated Scunthorpe United are believed to be on the verge of snapping up Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Gilliead.

The 23-year-old has struggled to cement a first team place at Shrewsbury, since joining on a free transfer in July 2018.

The former Newcastle United winger has attracted the interest of former Town boss Paul Hurst, and a deal is reportedly close.

Gilliead has made 35 appearances for Shrewsbury, but is often utilised as a substitute or drafted in for cup fixtures.

Shropshire Live understands that a number of Shrewsbury Town players have contacted Scunthorpe to express a desire to link up with Paul Hurst, although the source did not reveal specifically who.

