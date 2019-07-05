Shrewsbury Town eye loan deal for Rangers starlet

Shrewsbury Town are highly interested in bringing in Rangers utility man Ross McCrorie, but face stiff competition from Portsmouth.

However, Town could use their successful relationship with midfielder Greg Docherty, who wowed fans on loan last season, to give themselves an edge on their rivals.

Sam Ricketts has been busy in the transfer market to date, drafting in Daniel Udoh, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Steve Morison, Ryan Giles, Aaron Pierre, and Joe Murphy.

But the former Wolves defender will not stop there, and as well as interest in McCrorie, he is believed to be targeting at least another goalkeeper and a striker.

McCrorie has enjoyed plenty of exposure to Rangers’ first team, and has made 43 appearances for the club scoring on two occasions.

The former Ayr and Dumbarton loanee, is also wanted by promotion hopefuls Portsmouth, but Kenny Jackett reportedly wishes to insert a ‘permanent’ option into any deal with Rangers.

