Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of vastly experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old former Republic of Ireland international, has been training with the club for some days.

He is well known to goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen having worked with him at Bury last campaign.

Murphy has made over 600 appearances during a career that has spanned 21 years, after starting at Tranmere Rovers in 1998.

He had a three-year stint at West Bromwich Albion, two separate loan spells at Walsall, and has also featured for Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, and Sunderland.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Murphy said: “I am delighted to be here and delighted to get the move completed.

“It’s been a few weeks since I had a phone call from the gaffer, but I’ve been in for the last couple of days now.

“I signed the papers Wednesday morning, and now I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.”

Murphy becomes Town’s only senior goalkeeper at the club. Out-of-contract stopper Reice Charles-Cook is stalling on a new deal, and is believed to be considering other options.

Elsewhere, Shropshire Live understands that Scunthorpe United are not interested in transfer-listed Town midfielder Anthony Grant.

The Iron, who are managed by former Shrewsbury Town duo Paul Hurst and Chris Doig, made a move for the enforcer in January – but we have been told they will not be making a fresh bid.

And former Shrewsbury Town winger Sullay Kaikai has joined League One rivals Blackpool. The 23-year-old who played 29 times across two spells for Town, has returned to England following a period abroad with Dutch outfit NAC Breda.

