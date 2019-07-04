23.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Home Sport

Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of vastly experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old former Republic of Ireland international, has been training with the club for some days.

He is well known to goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen having worked with him at Bury last campaign.

Murphy has made over 600 appearances during a career that has spanned 21 years, after starting at Tranmere Rovers in 1998.

He had a three-year stint at West Bromwich Albion, two separate loan spells at Walsall, and has also featured for Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, and Sunderland.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Murphy said: “I am delighted to be here and delighted to get the move completed.

“It’s been a few weeks since I had a phone call from the gaffer, but I’ve been in for the last couple of days now.

“I signed the papers Wednesday morning, and now I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.”

Murphy becomes Town’s only senior goalkeeper at the club. Out-of-contract stopper Reice Charles-Cook is stalling on a new deal, and is believed to be considering other options.

Elsewhere, Shropshire Live understands that Scunthorpe United are not interested in transfer-listed Town midfielder Anthony Grant.

The Iron, who are managed by former Shrewsbury Town duo Paul Hurst and Chris Doig, made a move for the enforcer in January – but we have been told they will not be making a fresh bid.

And former Shrewsbury Town winger Sullay Kaikai has joined League One rivals Blackpool. The 23-year-old who played 29 times across two spells for Town, has returned to England following a period abroad with Dutch outfit NAC Breda.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Angela Windsor, SaTH’s new Sepsis Nurse Practitioner

Trust appoints first Sepsis Nurse Practitioner

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has appointed its first Sepsis Nurse Practitioner.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Castle

Excavation to take place at Shrewsbury Castle

An excavation is to take place within the inner-bailey of Shrewsbury Castle as part of a partnership archaeology project funded by the Castle Studies Trust.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust have embarked on an annual operation to clear Newport Canal of rubbish

Paddle operation clears litter from Newport Canal

Piles of rubbish including plastic bottles have been cleared from Newport’s canal following an annual clean-up operation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Bridgnorth’s Sam Whitney returns to the Shropshire side for the match at Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for Unicorns Championship trip to Oxfordshire

Shropshire make three changes for their Unicorns Championship match against Oxfordshire which starts at Banbury on Sunday.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town sign goalkeeper Joe Murphy

Shrewsbury Town complete the signing of vastly experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.
Read Article
Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Joe Aston returns to Telford Tigers

Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers for the forthcoming season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Jenny Osborne from Henshalls signs up to the 1,000 Builders appeal

Insurance broker backs heritage appeal

A Shropshire insurance broker is backing an ambitious campaign to help preserve some of the area’s most renowned attractions.
Read Article
Bill Morris and Lindsey Arnold, Morris Care

Morris & Company celebrates its team at Starry Night

Inspirational and dedicated workers were celebrated at a special Awards Evening in Shrewsbury to recognise 150 star performers and mark their company’s 150th anniversary.
Read Article
Bethan Evans has joined the team at Ascendancy Internet Marketing

Ascendancy Internet Marketing welcomes new digital marketing assistant

Shropshire-based Ascendancy Internet Marketing has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new digital marketing assistant.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Last years event had an under the sea theme

Shropshire Young Farmers Ball set to be bigger and better than ever!

Shropshire Young Farmers Chairman’s Ball 2019 will be held at Bagginswood on Saturday 24 August and members are already gearing up for the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Hawkstone Follies

Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
23.2 ° C
26.1 °
20 °
49 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP