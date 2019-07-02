Joe Aston returns to Telford Tigers

Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers for the forthcoming season.

Joe Aston has signed up to return to Telford Tigers. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Aston returns for his 4th season with the club after making his debut for the senior team in the 2015/16 season.

He contributed 24 points last season, his best points production at senior level in his career so far.

Joe commented, “I’m pleased to be returning for the 2019/20 season. I have enjoyed playing at this level and will work hard for the team on every shift. I am keen to be part of a trophy winning team and I’m confident that Tom has put together a very competitive roster.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “Joe had a strong second half to the season last year and I hope he continues with that progression. He’s quick and a straight line player who, when he plays a direct simple game, is at his best. He looks after himself, is in good shape and I think he can add to his game over the coming years.

“He is another player who is from Telford and has come through our junior club and NIHL 2 team. That development pathway is very important to us all at the club and it shows others that with dedication there are opportunities for all.”

