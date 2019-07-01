Shrewsbury Town striker departs for Leyton Orient

Lee Angol leaves Shrewsbury Town to join newly promoted Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old was widely expected to depart Shrewsbury Town after falling out of Sam Ricketts’ plans.

With the signings of Daniel Udoh and Steve Morison, Angol fell further down the pecking order.

The writing was on the wall last campaign, when he was shipped out on loan to Lincoln City, where he struggled for regular football.

Angol a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, found the net four times during his 25 games for Shrewsbury Town.

Speaking to www.leytonorient.com, Angol said: “I feel quite inspired to be joining the club. Everyone knows what Leyton Orient did last year, you can see what trajectory they are on, everyone knows how big of a club Leyton Orient are and they are on a mission to get back to where they were; so I’m excited.”

The Carshalton born striker has scored 77 goals in 219 appearances for sides including Wycombe, Luton, and Peterborough.

