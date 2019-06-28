23 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 28, 2019
Home Sport

Shropshire cricket age group roundup

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s Women’s XI were involved in a thrilling tie in the latest round of games in the ECB’s T20 competition at Netherfield CC.

Shropshire Under 11s who played Staffordshire at Cound
Shropshire Under 11s who played Staffordshire at Cound

Batting first against Leicestershire, they finished on 80-7 with Emily Naylor top scoring with 30.

In the reply, Shropshire picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep the game in the balance with Ellie Palmer claiming 3-14, Emily Churms 2-12 and Naylor 2-8.

The result came down to the final ball of the game with a run out as Leicestershire attempted to score the winning run so the game end in a tie.

In their other game, Shropshire had batted first and finished their 20 overs on 86-9, and came close to defending their total with Ellie Lewis claiming an impressive 4-14 as Cumbria sealed a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

Shropshire Under 17s

A five-wicket haul from Khalid Hamidi helped Shropshire Under 17s to a Duckworth/Lewis victory against Worcestershire Under 16s in a rain-affected game at Ellesmere College.

His opening spell reduced the visitors to 20-3 and he then returned to claim another two wickets to finish with 5-30 as The Pears were restricted to 84-8 off 33 overs in their reply to Shropshire’s total of 166 when the rain arrived.

Matthew Rees claimed 2-20 from his ten overs.

Batting first, Shropshire’s total had been built around Thomas Dix’s 44 off 45 balls, with a number of the other batsmen getting into double figures.

Shropshire’s Under 13 Girls

Shropshire’s Under 13 Girls bowled Cheshire out for 146 at Wrekin College with Lauren Kenvyn, Eve Rushton and Amy Griffiths all claiming two wickets, but a disappointing batting performance saw them dismissed for 63 just before the rain arrived.

Shropshire’s Under 14 Boys

The Under 14 Boys were left frustrated by the weather on their trip to Wales as their hosts batted first and scored 245-8 from their 50 overs in an innings which saw an incredible five run outs.

But the rain arrived during the tea break and they were unable to get back on the field to try and chase down the target.

A young Under 11 Boys side took on Staffordshire in two T20 games at Cound CC. The first game saw the visitors bat impressively to finish on 153-1 with Jack Dirkin taking the only wicket to fall.

In the reply, Shropshire were restricted to 85-7 with Finley Jones top scoring with an unbeaten 20.

Staffordshire batted first again in the second game and had reached 82-1 with Jones taking the wicket when the rain arrived and ruled out any hope of finishing the game.

Shropshire's Under 17s who played Worcestershire at Ellesmere College
Shropshire’s Under 17s who played Worcestershire at Ellesmere College
Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article

News

News

Firefighters called to car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article

Car and cyclist collide in Shrewsbury

A cyclist was injured during a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.
Read Article
Chris Wall, Chief Executive of Coverage Care Services

Newport care home retains ‘good’ quality rating

Residents at a care home in Newport feel safe and secure thanks to the caring and excellent staff, an official report by health watchdogs has revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Under 11s who played Staffordshire at Cound

Shropshire cricket age group roundup

Shropshire’s Women’s XI were involved in a thrilling tie in the latest round of games in the ECB’s T20 competition at Netherfield CC.
Read Article
Shrewsbury’s London Road ground staged Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Dorset

Captain Joe Carrasco encouraged with Shropshire’s efforts before rain washes out final day

Joe Carrasco highlighted the positives as his opening game as captain of Shropshire’s cricketers ultimately ended with frustration at the hands of the weather.
Read Article
Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards. Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin,...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Councillor David Wright examines the plans for the larger of the two units with Sheila Dixon, Telford & Wrekin Council's Senior Surveyor

Development of two new T54 industrial units completed

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully completed the development of two industrial units at its T54 Technology Park.
Read Article
The new Meringue Bites are packaged in an innovative paper-based pouch with a heat-sealable coating

Shropshire meringue maker moves into plastic-free packaging

A Shropshire meringue maker has beaten the likes of Mars and Nestlé to become one of the first companies in the confectionery sector to move into plastic-free packaging.
Read Article
Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

Local business leaders hail expert HR workshops a success

A variety of Shropshire businesses have taken part in a free HR workshop offering expert advice on people management.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Club chairman and coach Kieran Edwards celebrates the official hand over of the new clubhouse with young riders and Rotary Club of Wellington members which kindly donated the clubhouse

New clubhouse donated to Telford BMX club by local rotary club

Children at a Telford BMX club are celebrating after winning the backing of a local Rotary Club which has donated a new clubhouse.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Kojo Anim will bring his debut UK tour to Theatre Severn

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim to visit Shrewsbury with debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road and stopping at Shrewsbury with his debut UK tour.
Read Article
The cast of 37 pupils have learned to tap-dance and the spectacular song and dance numbers

Adams pupils present Anything Goes

Pupils at Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport are putting on a spectacular production of the musical Anything Goes.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
23 ° C
25.6 °
20.6 °
56 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP