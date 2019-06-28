Shropshire cricket age group roundup

Shropshire’s Women’s XI were involved in a thrilling tie in the latest round of games in the ECB’s T20 competition at Netherfield CC.

Shropshire Under 11s who played Staffordshire at Cound

Batting first against Leicestershire, they finished on 80-7 with Emily Naylor top scoring with 30.

In the reply, Shropshire picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep the game in the balance with Ellie Palmer claiming 3-14, Emily Churms 2-12 and Naylor 2-8.

The result came down to the final ball of the game with a run out as Leicestershire attempted to score the winning run so the game end in a tie.

In their other game, Shropshire had batted first and finished their 20 overs on 86-9, and came close to defending their total with Ellie Lewis claiming an impressive 4-14 as Cumbria sealed a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

Shropshire Under 17s

A five-wicket haul from Khalid Hamidi helped Shropshire Under 17s to a Duckworth/Lewis victory against Worcestershire Under 16s in a rain-affected game at Ellesmere College.

His opening spell reduced the visitors to 20-3 and he then returned to claim another two wickets to finish with 5-30 as The Pears were restricted to 84-8 off 33 overs in their reply to Shropshire’s total of 166 when the rain arrived.

Matthew Rees claimed 2-20 from his ten overs.

Batting first, Shropshire’s total had been built around Thomas Dix’s 44 off 45 balls, with a number of the other batsmen getting into double figures.

Shropshire’s Under 13 Girls

Shropshire’s Under 13 Girls bowled Cheshire out for 146 at Wrekin College with Lauren Kenvyn, Eve Rushton and Amy Griffiths all claiming two wickets, but a disappointing batting performance saw them dismissed for 63 just before the rain arrived.

Shropshire’s Under 14 Boys

The Under 14 Boys were left frustrated by the weather on their trip to Wales as their hosts batted first and scored 245-8 from their 50 overs in an innings which saw an incredible five run outs.

But the rain arrived during the tea break and they were unable to get back on the field to try and chase down the target.

A young Under 11 Boys side took on Staffordshire in two T20 games at Cound CC. The first game saw the visitors bat impressively to finish on 153-1 with Jack Dirkin taking the only wicket to fall.

In the reply, Shropshire were restricted to 85-7 with Finley Jones top scoring with an unbeaten 20.

Staffordshire batted first again in the second game and had reached 82-1 with Jones taking the wicket when the rain arrived and ruled out any hope of finishing the game.

Shropshire’s Under 17s who played Worcestershire at Ellesmere College

