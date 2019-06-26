Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards.

Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Pat, who is chair at Broseley Tennis Club, will head to SW19 on Tuesday, July 9 to attend the LTA President’s lunch and enjoy the best of the day’s action in the Championships on Centre Court.

Pat, accompanied by her husband Jim, received her regional award as Midlands volunteer of the year at last week’s Nature Valley Birmingham Classic women’s tennis tournament at Edgbaston Priory.

Launched in 2015, the LTA’s British Tennis Awards, held in conjunction with 40 county/national tennis associations, were introduced to highlight the contribution of those supporting the grassroots of the sport.

One of 10 category winners at Tennis Shropshire’s annual awards dinner last November, Pat was then selected among the 70 regional winners chosen from a record 1,500 nominations across Great Britain.

Her prestigious award at Edgbaston was presented by Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin, the former LTA President.

Pat, who lives in Broseley, said: “It was lovely that Cathie made the presentation and it was a good day. We had lunch with the other winners before being introduced to the crowd on the Ann Jones Centre Court after the first match when we had a photograph taken with the winner Julia Goerges from Germany, the eighth seed.

“We then saw Naomi Osaka win her match, but unfortunately the rain then came down.

“But I already had tickets to go to Edgbaston again later in the week when I was pleased to have the chance to watch both Ashleigh Barty and Venus Williams play.

“I’m now looking forward to going to Wimbledon next month and it will be nice to attend the President’s lunch, when the national award winners will be announced, and watch the tennis on Centre Court.”

Pat has been chair at Broseley, her home town club, for the last 10 years and is also the club’s joint secretary, a role she previously held from 1987 to 2005.

She recently spearheaded the club’s successful fund-raising campaign to raise £30,000 for Broseley’s courts to be resurfaced.

Pat helps arrange tournaments and other events at the club, captains Broseley’s Autumn League side, organises the club’s Wimbledon ballot each year and also helped set up the club website and acts as media officer.

Her many other roles include being kept busy collecting and recycling used tennis balls to raise additional funds for the club.

