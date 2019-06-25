Shropshire’s Over 60s remain in National Championship pole position

Shropshire’s Over 60s stayed in pole position in their group in the National Championship despite the best efforts of Derbyshire – and the weather.

Batting first at Wroxeter after losing the toss, Dave Street gave the side a fast start with 24 off 12 balls before he was adjudged leg before.

After his dismissal, Shropshire became bogged down as they were reduced to 54-3, but a 55-run partnership between Peter Hayes (36) and Dave Brammer got the innings going again.

Brammer finished on an unbeaten 52 as Shropshire’s innings closed on 163-7 after 45 overs – a decent target on a slow pitch after the recent rain.

In reply, tight opening spells from Dave Ashlin and Andy Parkyn kept the run rate in check, and then Tim Cotton and Peter Hayes picked up a wicket apiece before the rain returned with the score on 77-2 after 29 overs.

With no further play possible, Shropshire were ahead on run rate so took the points to stay at the top of the North Midlands group table.

The Over 60s 2nd XI came up just short when they took on Lancashire at Frankton.

The visitors batted first and finished on 155-5 with Leon Kosciuczyk picking up 2-16 and Geoff Bristow 2-25.

In reply, Dave Shaw top scored with 41, Andy Kemp hit 21, Danny McIntosh 22 and Howard Robinson 25, but Shropshire finished on 135-8, 20 runs short of their target.

