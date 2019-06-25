Shropshire School students shine at national athletics competition

Four students from Bedstone College qualified for the ISA National Athletics Championships, held on Wednesday 19t June 2019 at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Ashleigh-Anne Walker, Amelia Orchard and Agnes Ayres took part in the competition

Students travelled from across the country to compete, having already qualified in previous competitions from one of the seven regional groups. Competing at this prestigious event is an honour for any student, Bedstone’s young athletes were proud to represent their school at such a high level.

Junior School student Ashleigh-Anne Walker placed fourth in the year 6 rounders throw with a brilliant distance of 33.25 metres. Her fellow year 6 class member, Amelia Orchard, came fourth in the year 6 shot put with an impressive throw of 6.15 metres. The youngest student to represent Bedstone was Agnes Ayres who came fourth in the year 4 rounders throw with an excellent distance of 25.45 metres.

Senior School student Jyce Doyle came 2nd in the year 7 javelin throw with an incredible distance of 25.98 metres. Heinrich Gast from the upper end of Bedstone’s Senior School placed third in the year 10/11 long jump with a fantastic jump reaching 5.29 metres.

Mrs Wendy Martin, Head of Bedstone College said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students. National events like these show how as a small school we can really hold our own. Sport is a huge part of life at Bedstone and students typically benefit from nine hours of sport every week, it has many benefits to their wellbeing, fitness, academic success and enjoyment as well as giving cause to celebrate on occasions such as these.”

