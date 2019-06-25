Shrewsbury Town swoop for defender Aaron Pierre

Shrewsbury Town announce their fourth signing of the post-season, with the acquisition of Granada international Aaron Pierre.

The 26-year-old signs on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from League Two outfit Northampton Town.

He joins Daniel Udoh, Steve Morison, and Ethan Ebanks-Landell in arriving at the Montgomery Waters Meadow ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Pierre who has made 221 career appearances to date, began his career at Fulham and Brentford, but did not feature in the league for the London sides.

He spent time on loan at Cambridge and Wycombe, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2014.

Pierre who scored his only international goal against Bermuda, made 149 appearances during a three-year stint with the Chairboys.

He played 68 times for Northampton, and has so far featured 5 times for Granada since his first call up in 2015.

Supporting Shropshire Live...