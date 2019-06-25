Lady Captain’s Day held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

55 ladies turned out to play on Lady Captain’s day at Bridgnorth Golf Club, which had to be played over 12 holes, as the previous week’s heavy rains over North Wales had swollen the River Severn and flooded the 3 riverside holes.

Vice Captain – Carolyn Lees, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Overall Winner – Marlyn Radford and Vanessa Statham

The Ladies Captain, Joy Foster kept busy greeting all the ladies, while the Captain Colin Turner and a team of male members, served Pimm’s, wine, beer, sloe gin, squash and chocolate bars in the Half Way House as the ladies passed by, on their way to the 11th Tee and again on the 16th Tee. Other male members welcomed the ladies onto the first Tee and started each team at 10 minute intervals.

The meal was attended by 62 ladies, who enjoyed either salmon or braised steak followed by either strawberries & cream or chocolate torte.

The 21 prizes were well received with the main prize and the Brenda Camm Trophy going to Marlyn Radford with 30 points with runner up being Imogen Huxley with 27 points. Marlyn gave a short winners speech, thanking the catering for the nice meal and the ground staff for the fantastic course.

After the meal Joy thanked the ladies for their many gifts, cards and good wishes, the men who had been on starting duty and manned the Half Way House, all the help and support from Carolyn Lees for making out the score card for the reduced holes, Vanessa Statham, David Gough for selling raffle tickets, which raised £304 for her charity, Melanoma UK, Steve & Mike in the Pro Shop, the President for his two prizes and Mike Purnell for taking photos of the ladies enjoying the day, then on behalf of the ladies the Ladies Vice Captain, Carolyn Lees thanked Joy for the lovely prizes and for the refreshments in the Half Way House.

Results

There were 4 twos going to Jing Reade, Imogen Huxley, Judith Davies & Emma Hughes.

Silver Division Points Bronze Division Points 1st Imogen Huxley 27 1st Marlyn Radford 30 2nd Jing Reade 26 2nd Linda Turner 23 3rd Lynn Davis 26 3rd Alison Morgan 23 4th Heather Seeley 25 4th Claire Hull 22

Past Captain’s Prize – Maz Hesletine 23 points.



Committee Prize – Vanessa Statham 22 points.

Presidents Prize for best front 9 – Jill Williams 14 points.

Presidents Prize for best back 9 – Helen Fowler 15 points.

40+ handicaps – 1st Mary Bonsall 19 points. 2nd Pat Kelsall 16 points.

Nearest the pin on 9th – Alison Grove. Nearest the pin on 14th – Nicola Wright.

Neatest the line on 15th – Soleila Standnik.

Guest Prizes – 1st Dianne Williams 20 points. 2nd Anne Cuthbert 14 points.

Best Mother in Law – Jackie Foster 16 points.

