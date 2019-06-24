Shropshire schoolgirl selected as Team GB inline hockey squad captain

Shropshire schoolgirl Grace Garbett has been selected to skipper her Team GB inline hockey squad at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

Grace Garbett

The 15-year-old flies out this week with the Junior Women’s team for the competition which opens with a fixture against China on Saturday 29th June.

Grace, who attends Thomas Telford School, will also face Canada and Italy in the group stage of the tournament.

She said: “Last year I was the assistant captain at the World Championships in Italy, so I am so honoured to be given the captaincy this time.

“The World Roller Games is a huge event, and the competition will be really tough, but we have a good squad with a mixture of experience and energy, so we will all do our best.”

The Junior Women’s (u19s) competition runs from 29th June to 3rd July, before Grace joins the Senior Women’s team for their matches, running from 5-13th July, playing Czech Republic, Finland, Australia and China in the group stage.

In addition to inline hockey, Grace plays ice hockey for Telford u18s as well as Solihull Vixens in the Women’s Elite League.

She was a member of the Great Britain u18 Women’s ice hockey team that won a bronze medal at the World Championships in January.

The World Roller Games brings together more than 4,000 athletes from 80 countries, playing in 11 different sports, including speed skating, skateboarding, inline freestyle and roller derby.

