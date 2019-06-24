18.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 24, 2019
Home Sport

Shropshire schoolgirl selected as Team GB inline hockey squad captain

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire schoolgirl Grace Garbett has been selected to skipper her Team GB inline hockey squad at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

Grace Garbett
Grace Garbett

The 15-year-old flies out this week with the Junior Women’s team for the competition which opens with a fixture against China on Saturday 29th June.

Grace, who attends Thomas Telford School, will also face Canada and Italy in the group stage of the tournament.

She said: “Last year I was the assistant captain at the World Championships in Italy, so I am so honoured to be given the captaincy this time.

“The World Roller Games is a huge event, and the competition will be really tough, but we have a good squad with a mixture of experience and energy, so we will all do our best.”

The Junior Women’s (u19s) competition runs from 29th June to 3rd July, before Grace joins the Senior Women’s team for their matches, running from 5-13th July, playing Czech Republic, Finland, Australia and China in the group stage.

In addition to inline hockey, Grace plays ice hockey for Telford u18s as well as Solihull Vixens in the Women’s Elite League.

She was a member of the Great Britain u18 Women’s ice hockey team that won a bronze medal at the World Championships in January.

The World Roller Games brings together more than 4,000 athletes from 80 countries, playing in 11 different sports, including speed skating, skateboarding, inline freestyle and roller derby.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Signalling fault between Shrewsbury and Oakengates disrupts train travel

A fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Oakengates caused disruption for train passengers this morning.
Read Article
When completed the nine bungalows in Malinslee will be available for affordable rent

Work starts at Malinslee bungalows

Social housing provider, The Wrekin Housing Trust, has appointed J Harper & Sons to build nine bungalows in Malinslee, Telford, which will be available for affordable rent.
Read Article
Scott Fitzgerald wanted by police

Man wanted after fleeing police across rooftops in Telford

Police in Telford are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted for escaping lawful custody yesterday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Grace Garbett

Shropshire schoolgirl selected as Team GB inline hockey squad captain

Shropshire schoolgirl Grace Garbett has been selected to skipper her Team GB inline hockey squad at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town striker heading to Australia

Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway will link up with Australian outfit Brisbane Roar this week.
Read Article
Captain, Colin Turner, Presenting Kevin Hodgetts with ‘The Captain’s Cup’ His Captain’s Day Prize and an Engraved Brandy Glass. Photo: Mike Purnell

Bridgnorth Golf Club hosts Captain’s Day competition

134 men battled it out at Bridgnorth Golf Club, in the Captain’s Day competition, in the hope of winning the prestigious ‘Captains Cup’ or one of the many prizes.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Ben Morris, Ian Warrilow and Harry Ruffell-Hazel

MCMT delivers automotive heritage skills boost with launch of new Apprenticeship course

A new course is being launched to help prevent traditional automotive craft skills being lost forever.
Read Article
Jayne Ford, of Henshalls Insurance Brokers

Mental Health champion for Newport firm

Staff at a Shropshire insurance brokers now have a mental health champion on their team to support them in the workplace.
Read Article
David Findlay

1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Read Article
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
Read Article
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
Read Article
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
haze
18.9 ° C
20.6 °
16.7 °
88 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP