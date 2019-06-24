Shrewsbury Town striker heading to Australia

Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway will link up with Australian outfit Brisbane Roar this week.

The 26-year-old Welshman has struggled to find the back of the net at Shrewsbury Town, scoring just three times in 22 appearances.

Holloway was widely expected to depart alongside Lee Angol, after Shrewsbury drafted in Daniel Udoh and Steve Morison.

He will join Robbie Fowler’s outfit on a two-year deal, the same length of contract he penned at Town last summer.

The former Fleetwood and Wycombe striker is one of many British based player’s heading to Brisbane Roar.

Liverpool and England legend Fowler, who was linked with the Shrewsbury Town position earlier this year, plans to revitalise his squad with UK based targets.

Bran Inman and Tom Aldred are expected to sign, whilst former Coventry City striker Roy O’Donovan has already joined.

