Bridgnorth Golf Club hosts Captain’s Day competition

134 men battled it out at Bridgnorth Golf Club, in the Captain’s Day competition, in the hope of winning the prestigious ‘Captains Cup’ or one of the many prizes.

Captain, Colin Turner, Presenting Kevin Hodgetts with ‘The Captain’s Cup’ His Captain’s Day Prize and an Engraved Brandy Glass. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Captain, Colin Turner, had arranged for a Sausage or Bacon Bap for all players and hired ‘Class Notes’4 piece band to entertain and dance to at the Captain’s Evening Party, which was attended by almost 100 members and their partners.

It was a great days golf in mainly dry conditions but due to the heavy rains in North Wales the previous week the River Severn had flooded 4 holes on the course, which in living memory has never happened before for Captain’s, Day, which meant that the competition had to be played on the reduced course and the format changed from Stableford to Medal.

The Ladies were busy in the Half Way House, dispensing food and drink to all the passing players, as well as gently persuading them to buy raffle tickets, which raised £341 for the Captain’s Charity, Melanoma UK.

Results

There were 40 Twos and one hole in one by Dennis Ashley, who put a bottle of Scotch on the bar for all to toast his achievement.

Dennis will also qualify for a Hugo Boss watch, under the clubs hole in one insurance scheme.

Past Captains Prize – Paul McGarry with a Nett 44.

Best Gross Prize – Richard Pearson with a Gross 43.

Nearest the pin on 3rd – Phillip Cowell.

Nearest the pin in two on 18th (Parr 4 – 333 Yards with a hill to get over at 250 yards) – Phil Taylor.

Longest Drive on 10th for 0-18 Handicaps – George Wall.

Longest Drive on 11th for 19+ Handicaps – Bob Lyle.

Best Team Prize – Phil Taylor, Richard Pearson & James Ralph, with a Nett 130.

Third Division Results

1st Keith Hornby with a Nett 41, 2nd Dave Traxon with a Nett 42, & 3rd Bob Bosson with Nett 43.

Second Division Results

1st Ken Pearson with a Nett 42, 2ndSteve Reeve also with a Nett 42, & 3rd Dan Millichip with a Nett 44.

First Division Results

1st Phil Taylor with a Nett 41, 2nd Marc Lang also with a Nett 41, & 3rd Phil Cowell with a Nett 42.

Lowest Gross Score and Winner of ‘The Captains Cup’ and Captains Prize – Kevin Hodgetts with a Nett 40.

