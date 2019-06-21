17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 21, 2019
Home Sport

Shropshire’s new skipper excited by the start of Unicorns Championship season

By Shropshire Live

Joe Carrasco insists he’s excited about leading Shropshire’s cricketers for the first time as he prepares for the county’s Unicorns Championship opener this weekend.

Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground
Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground

The Oswestry batsman will skipper Shropshire in the three-day match against Dorset, which starts at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground on Sunday (11am).

Carrasco has stepped up from vice-captain to replace Steve Leach, at the helm for the last three years, as the Shifnal opener’s availability is now restricted after starting a new job.

Carrasco, 23, said: “The white ball season didn’t quite go to plan for us, but I think red ball cricket is where we really excel.

“We’re hoping to show that from Sunday onwards and aim to go one step further in the Championship than we’ve managed in the last few years when we have just come up short in a couple of sessions throughout the season.

“We just need to look to improve by a few per cent and then I think we could have a good shot at going all the way.

“A good start gives you a lot of confidence going forward.”

Carrasco enjoys playing at Shrewsbury and hopes there will be plenty of support around the boundary as Shropshire target a flying start to the season.

“I’ve played there a few times,” he said. “I always like playing at Shrewsbury as it’s a good deck there. Hopefully there will be a good crowd and we can get a bit of atmosphere on Sunday.”

Carrasco, pleased with the quality of the Shropshire squad, is also encouraged by the number of talented young cricketers within the county.

Now he’s looking for them to continue to improve and push for a place in the team.

He added: “Ian Roe is doing some great work with Shropshire’s Academy and during the winter nets quite a few of the young lads were involved and came to training.

“You can see how much they have kicked on, so hopefully they will continue to develop and we can see some of them play some three-day cricket this season.”

Shropshire’s chairman of selectors Bryan Jones said he’s been impressed with Carrasco’s composure and is delighted how he’s embraced the added responsibility of captaincy.

“Joe has shown a real maturity at the top end of the batting order,” said Jones. “Added to his composure, it became clear that he would be very able to captain the team, so that’s the reason we made him vice-captain at the start of this season.

“Stepping up to now become captain has come a bit sooner than we expected, but the opportunity is now there for Joe.

“He’s thoroughly embraced it, he’s looking forward to it and I’m sure he will do the job with as much passion as the former captain.”

Shropshire will hand a debut to George Garrett, a consistent wicket-taker for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League this season.

There’s also a return to the Shropshire side for Worcestershire batsman Ollie Westbury, who made his first team debut for the Pears last season.

The duo will both be in familiar surroundings at a ground they know well as Westbury spent two seasons playing club cricket for Shrewsbury earlier in his career while Warwickshire prospect Garrett, a regular in the Edgbaston club’s second team, has claimed two five-wicket hauls for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League this season.

Former England under-19 batsman Westbury, who has previously played one-day cricket for Shropshire, has appeared regularly in Worcestershire’s second team this season.

Shropshire’s chairman of selectors Bryan Jones is delighted that both Westbury and Garrett have been given permission by their counties to face Dorset.

He said: “George has taken quite a few wickets in the Birmingham League this season and has bowled well. We’ve been keen to get him involved this season, but he’s not been available until now with his Warwickshire commitments.

“Ollie has played for us before. Worcestershire have had a lot of cricket rained off recently, so this is a chance for him to come in and play some cricket.”

The first ball will be bowled at Shrewsbury at 11am on Sunday, with admission free for spectators on all three days.

Shropshire team: Joe Carrasco (captain), Alex Phillips, Ollie Westbury, Warrick Fynn, Alexei Kervezee, Ross Aucott, Ryan Lockley, Jack Edwards, George Garrett, Jack Twigger, Ben Roberts.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper

Estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper found guilty of her murder

The estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper who was shot outside her home in Newport has today been found guilty of her murder. Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot in...
Read Article

Telford man charged following incident in Dawley

A 31 year-old-man from Telford has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Read Article

Arrests made as police target antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire

Three people were arrested and 86 vehicles stopped during a police operation targeting antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire last night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground

Shropshire’s new skipper excited by the start of Unicorns Championship season

Joe Carrasco insists he’s excited about leading Shropshire’s cricketers for the first time as he prepares for the county’s Unicorns Championship opener this weekend.
Read Article
Josh Hustwick

Hustwick returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers 2 have announced the first defenceman on the roster this season; Josh Hustwick.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

David Findlay

1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.
Read Article
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.
Read Article
Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Read Article
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
Read Article
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
Read Article
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.5 ° C
19.4 °
15 °
51 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
23 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP