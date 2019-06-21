Hustwick returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers 2 have announced the first defenceman on the roster this season; Josh Hustwick.

Josh Hustwick

Hustwick is yet again another product of the Telford junior hockey system, having had both recent signings; Griffin and Washburn as fellow team mates. The 23-year-old has come through the rankings icing for Telford Venom, Trojans, Titans and then finally Telford Tigers.

The season before last saw Hustwick earn himself a respectful 35 points, which positioned him as one of the top point scorers for defenceman in the Laidler North 2 league.

Fielder is pleased to have secured Hustwick onto the roster saying; “Chip (Josh Hustwick) is a great team player and will do anything for the team. After his operation, last year, he had a tough year and never really found his form. The season before, he was one of the best D in the league and I’m expecting him to find that form again this season and help the team gain a play-off spot again.”

Hustwick is looking forward to the upcoming season and having Fielder as coach commenting; “It’s good to be back for another year and with a new coach coming in; Ces. It’s going to be a fun year and hopefully we can get some silverware at the end of it with such a talented group of lads.”

