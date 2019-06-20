Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.

The clash sees the immediate return of James Bolton to the Montgomery Waters Meadow, who switched to Fratton Park after two years with Town.

Portsmouth failed in their promotion bid last season, but are very much amongst the frontrunners to be challenging again.

Shrewsbury’s first away trip is to newly promoted MK Dons, whilst the traditional Boxing Day fixture is a home game against Rotherham.

Former boss Micky Mellon will return for a league match for the first time since leaving on January the 4th.

Town are likely to come up against former players in the shape of Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala, as they visit Portman Road on August the 31st.

Sam Ricketts’ side will round off the campaign with a trip to Southend. And if you fancy an audacious bet, Shrewsbury are 50/1 to win League One.

You can view Shrewsbury’s League One fixtures in full by visiting shrewsburytown.com

