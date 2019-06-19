11.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Home Sport

Shrewsbury Town loan veteran striker Steve Morrison

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town complete their third signing of the post-season with the arrival of the vastly experienced former Wales international on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will beef up the forward line, and compliment the signing of pacey forward Daniel Udoh.

Shrewsbury Town’s search for a new striker, saw them linked with David Ball who is now believed to be interesting rivals Walsall, but they have plucked for a target man with Premier League experience on his CV.

Morison recently triggered a one-year extension at Millwall, a club he has represented over 300 times across three spells.

But his search for first-team football towards the end of his playing career, has seen the 20-time capped Welshman arrive at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Enfield born striker began his career at Northampton, before finding the net with regularity at Bishop’s Stortford and Stevenage.

He was part of the Stevenage side that lifted the FA Trophy in 2007 and 2009. Morison’s first spell at Millwall began in 2009, and he has been part of League One promotion winning squads twice with the Lions.

The former Norwich City and Leeds United striker has notched almost 250 career goals in 654 games.

The arrival of Morison will likely see a striker depart Shrewsbury Town. Lee Angol, who is not thought to be part of Sam Ricketts’ plans, has been linked with a move to Grimsby.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway struggled to find the net last season, and Lenell John-Lewis remains out with a serious knee injury.

Tyrese Campbell retuned to parent club Stoke City after enjoying a fruitful loan.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Man wounded in what police describe as ‘a nasty incident’ in Dawley

A street in Dawley was cordoned off this morning following an incident which has left the victim with head injuries and a suspected stab wound.
Read Article

Two arrested in Wellington after police seize suspected Class A drugs

Two males were arrested in Wellington yesterday on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.
Read Article
The Mayor and Mayoress of Market Drayton, Pru Stones, Dominic Harman from DWH and John Fitzgerald from DWH

Market Drayton housebuilder pays tribute to World War I soldiers with memorial area

David Wilson Homes has installed a tribute at its Drayton Meadows development in Market Drayton, to the World War I soldiers who received gallantry medals and survived the war.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan veteran striker Steve Morrison

Shrewsbury Town complete their third signing of the post-season with the arrival of the vastly experienced former Wales international on a deal until the end of the season.
Read Article
Callum Griffin

Callum Griffin returns to Tigers 2

Following the exciting news of Karol Jets returning to Tigers 2, the club has welcomed the return of another familiar face; Callum Griffin.
Read Article
Kirk Vickers, Chris Pook, Liam Holohan, Bryan Davies, Matthew Davies, Tom Pook

Holohan Coaching Race Team celebrate success in Italy

A Shropshire based cycling team is celebrating after achieving excellent results in a multi day amateur event in Europe.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Mark Kelly (second left) and Joe Strafford (third left) from apT receive LNT Construction’s award on their behalf. Photo: Eden Photography

apT celebrates success at Midlands construction awards

Pioneering Telford development consultancy apT is celebrating success at the region’s most prestigious construction awards.
Read Article
Corbetts the Galvanizers specialise in hot dip galvanizing

Contract haul tops strong quarter for Corbetts the Galvanizers

One of the UK’s longest established hot dip galvanisers has enjoyed a strong quarter after securing nearly £300,000 of new business.
Read Article
Prof Edward Mallen, President of the College of Optometrists

Telford International Centre announces second medical event win

Telford International Centre has been chosen to host The College of Optometrists’ annual event, Optometry Tomorrow, in 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Read Article
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
Read Article
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Northern Irish siblings Cup O’ Joe

Cup O’ Joe set to brew up a storm in Carding Mill Valley

The National Trust team in Carding Mill Valley will be welcoming another live act to their popular Live at the Chalet evening this July.
Read Article

Fly High at Jackfest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

A family fun day is taking place on Saturday 29 June at Purslow Show Ground, near Craven Arms in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
11.1 ° C
12.8 °
8.9 °
87 %
4.1kmh
16 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP