Shrewsbury Town loan veteran striker Steve Morrison

Shrewsbury Town complete their third signing of the post-season with the arrival of the vastly experienced former Wales international on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will beef up the forward line, and compliment the signing of pacey forward Daniel Udoh.

Shrewsbury Town’s search for a new striker, saw them linked with David Ball who is now believed to be interesting rivals Walsall, but they have plucked for a target man with Premier League experience on his CV.

Morison recently triggered a one-year extension at Millwall, a club he has represented over 300 times across three spells.

But his search for first-team football towards the end of his playing career, has seen the 20-time capped Welshman arrive at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Enfield born striker began his career at Northampton, before finding the net with regularity at Bishop’s Stortford and Stevenage.

He was part of the Stevenage side that lifted the FA Trophy in 2007 and 2009. Morison’s first spell at Millwall began in 2009, and he has been part of League One promotion winning squads twice with the Lions.

The former Norwich City and Leeds United striker has notched almost 250 career goals in 654 games.

The arrival of Morison will likely see a striker depart Shrewsbury Town. Lee Angol, who is not thought to be part of Sam Ricketts’ plans, has been linked with a move to Grimsby.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway struggled to find the net last season, and Lenell John-Lewis remains out with a serious knee injury.

Tyrese Campbell retuned to parent club Stoke City after enjoying a fruitful loan.

