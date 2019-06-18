Runners to take to the streets as Ludlow 10 returns this July

Runners will be taking to the streets of Ludlow on Saturday 13 July to take part in the third annual Ludlow 10 event.

The 10K course takes runners through the town’s medieval streets and past some of Ludlow’s finest landmarks

The 10K course takes those taking part through quaint, medieval streets and past some of the town’s finest landmarks for this special race that closes down the roads in the market town to create a unique experience for the area.

The event is being organised by BeEndurance, who are the team behind the Storm the Castle duathlon, which takes place around Ludlow Castle in the Spring.

Matt Green, who is one of the event organisers, comments on the Ludlow 10 event, “This race has a really unique feel. It starts at 7:15pm which means it is nice and cool for the runners, but it also means runners and spectators can keep the party atmosphere going with celebrations in to the evening, so everyone can come together for a great night out.

“We wanted to create a running experience with a difference, and by closing the roads to unite the town everyone can support the runners and take a moment to appreciate what a beautiful part of the world Ludlow is in.

“The event is in its third year now, and we have been thrilled with the support we have received from runners and sponsors. There are still spaces available, so we urge everyone to visit our website to book yourself a place!”

Estate Agent Samuel Wood will be sponsoring the ‘Fastest Local Athlete Award’ and accountants Thorne Widgery will be honouring the ‘Most Improved and Utterly Inspiring Athlete,’ with Breccon Carreg sponsoring the overall event. There will be medals and post-race massages for all runners at the finish line.

The race starts at the Castle Square in Ludlow and spectators are encouraged to come and cheer on the runners.

Visit ludlow10.com for more information.

