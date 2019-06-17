14.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 17, 2019
Home Sport

Telford’s Smith battles hard on challenging rain-hit weekend

By Shropshire Live

Excelr8 Motorsport driver Rob Smith added three more Independents Trophy points finishes to his tally at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire on Sunday, during the latest outing of his maiden season in the prestigious Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

Rob Smith takes to a rather wet track at Croft. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall
Rob Smith takes to a rather wet track at Croft. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Retaining 13th position in the Independents Trophy standings – the highest placed BTCC rookie – on a challenging weekend, which was impacted by intermittent heavy rain, the MG6 racer from Telford in Shropshire also maintained his placing of equal third in the Jack Sears Trophy battle.

While the fourth race meeting of the BTCC campaign wasn’t quite as fruitful as Smith wanted, the Draper Tools, Lane Roofing, BMTR, Genco Logistics, CAM Systems, Evolution Fire and Security, Third Millennium, Rocket Graphics, Credo Asset Finance and Integro Insurance Brokers supported driver was happy with progress made behind the scenes and especially at a track he has less experience of.

“It’s been a more positive weekend than it’s looked from the outside”, said Smith, “We’ve had a new engineer working on the car this weekend, with some quite drastic changes made, so we’ve taken a step back to ultimately move five or six steps further forward. I was quite aware this weekend there was a decent chunk of time in me, rather than the car, as I don’t have that much experience at Croft.

“Overall, I was happy with the car and feel I’ve gelled with it more in my natural driving style, so when we go to Oulton in a couple of weeks at least we’ll be at a track I know and we can carry on the developments. The aim is to be back where we were at Brands and Donington at least.”

After missing the opening free practice on Saturday morning, Smith’s first track time of the Croft weekend came during session two at midday giving him his maiden opportunity to prepare for the all-important qualifying run later in the day.

Nobody could have predicted just how the qualifying session would turn out, though, with as many as five red flag stoppages ruining the flow and meaning drivers struggled to piece together clear laps. Smith ended up with the 25th fastest time overall, 15th quickest of the Independents, and he opted to run the ‘option’ hard compound Dunlop tyres in Sunday’s first contest.

Light rain arrived in North Yorkshire just prior to the start of round 10 but the shower largely passed before the cars headed off onto the green flag formation lap. When the race began, Smith got away from the line cleanly and the first lap was mostly drama-free, but out of the hairpin at the end of the opening tour the MG6 was put wide on the exit and he slipped to the tail of the field in 30th spot.

Moving up a place on lap two, Smith then gained two further positions on lap six following incidents for both Rob Collard and Nicolas Hamilton. After the subsequent Safety Car period, during which Smith climbed into 24th place after issues for another couple of rivals, racing resumed on lap 13 and he claimed two further positions before the conclusion to finish 22nd, 13th in the Independents.

Back on the ‘prime’ tyres for round 11, Smith lined-up in 22nd spot but his opening lap was compromised when held wide out of Hawthorn which resulted in the MG6 having to cut across the run-off at the chicane. Slipping to 24th as a result, he was then shuffled back to 27th on lap two.

Moving up a place on lap three, Smith started to pressure the VW of Michael Crees and duly passed him on lap five to take 25th position. Picking up his pace in the process, Excelr8 driver Smith then had just under two seconds to make up to the group ahead as the race approached mid-distance.

Chipping away at the deficit, and lapping faster than the three cars immediately in front, during the latter stages the pace plateaued as grip dropped away but Smith did move up into 24th on the final lap, 14th place in the Independents.

Heavy rain prior to round 12 meant a wet, but drying, track awaited competitors and from 24th on the grid Smith made a great start on treaded wet-weather Dunlops. Gaining no fewer than six places on the first lap to climb into 18th position, he also moved to the cusp of the Independents top 10.

An incident on lap two resulted in the appearance of the Safety Car, with Smith still holding 18th overall, and when the action got back underway on lap six he swarmed all over the back of Carl Boardley’s Volkswagen CC. Although edged back to 19th at the hairpin, a drive-through penalty for Aiden Moffat’s Mercedes meant Smith regained 18th spot.

With the track improving during the closing stages, drivers who gambled on dry weather tyres began to enjoy better pace and on lap 13 Smith was passed by the slick-shod Toyota of Tom Ingram at Tower Bend – triggering a loss of more places after running wide on mud. Slipping to 22nd spot as a result, and 14th in the Independents battle, he stayed there to the chequered flag on lap 17.

“With how quick Ingram caught us on slicks I wasn’t sure when to expect a challenge, and when he passed at Tower I was wide on the mud on the outside so lost more places”, explained Smith, “I had a lot of mud on the screen already so I didn’t have that much visibility, and we were struggling with the tyres late on as well so I knew it’d be difficult to hold on.”

Smith now looks ahead to his first visit as a BTCC driver to his ‘home’ track, Oulton Park Island Circuit in Cheshire, just a fortnight from now on 29th/30th June.

2019 Kwik Fit BTCC Independents Trophy Standings: 13th Rob Smith, 44pts

2019 Jack Sears Trophy Standings: 3rd Rob Smith & Bobby Thompson, 127pts

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Leg Street in Oswestry will be closed along with Beatrice Street during the works. Image: Google Street View

Electricity cable upgrade work to begin in Oswestry

Leg Street and Beatrice Street in Oswestry will be closed from today until 5 July for electricity cable upgrade work to take place.
Read Article

Ludlow man charged with GBH

A Ludlow man has been charged with GBH following a serious assault which took place in the town on Saturday.
Read Article
Floats were decorated with various themes in this year's parade. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Thousands turn out for annual Shrewsbury Carnival & Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Carnival & Show are celebrating another successful year with thousands of people attending the annual event.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Karol Jets is first signing for Telford Tigers 2 ahead of new season

Following the recent appointment of Dave Fielder as Telford Tigers 2 coach, the club has announced its first signing of the fast-approaching season.
Read Article
SLCGA President Olive Brown, Winners - Rose Morgan & Hazel Hemsley and Ladies Captain Joy Foster. Photo: Mike Purnell

SLCGA Ladies 4BBB Pairs Open at Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club were pleased to host the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Ladies 4BBB Pairs Open competition recently.
Read Article
Rob Smith takes to a rather wet track at Croft. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Telford’s Smith battles hard on challenging rain-hit weekend

Excelr8 Motorsport driver Rob Smith added three more Independents Trophy points finishes to his tally at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire on Sunday.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Thousands of people will attend this year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

Law firm helps to cook up a storm at food festival

A Shropshire law firm will be helping to cook up a storm when Shrewsbury Food Festival returns later this month.
Read Article
Ashley Gamble took home the top accolade in the national Salon Business Awards

Shifnal salon wins national hair award

Local hair salon Ashley Gamble in Shifnal took home the top accolade in the national Salon Business Awards, beating thousands of hair salons from across the UK.
Read Article
Darren Lloyd (centre) with Salop Leisure colleagues Ed Glover (left) and Chris Skitt who are taking on a 24-hour duathlon to raise money for him and his family to achieve bucket list wishes

Workmates aiming to make Darren’s bucket list wishes come true

Workmates at a Shropshire leisure company are banding together to raise money for a popular colleague who is bravely fighting terminal cancer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Read Article
Author Dave Courteen with a copy of More To Gain Than Just The Game at The Shrewsbury Club

Tennis stories the inspiration for stylish new book

A new book which combines inspirational first-hand tennis accounts with stunning photography is published this week.
Read Article
Simon Macdonald, left, and Tom Meehan are the organisers of Shropshire FitFest 2019 at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre

Shropshire’s first dedicated fitness festival taking place in Shrewsbury next month

Shropshire’s first ever dedicated fitness spectacular, offering an all-day extravaganza of more than 60 classes, workshops and demonstrations, will launch next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Telford's Got Talent

Telford’s Got Talent final this weekend

The Telford’s Got Talent finals take place this weekend with thirteen acts battling it out this weekend to be crowned Telford’s Got Talent Winner 2019.
Read Article
One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Read Article
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.7 ° C
16.1 °
12.8 °
59 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP