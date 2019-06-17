SLCGA Ladies 4BBB Pairs Open at Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club were pleased to host the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Ladies 4BBB Pairs Open competition recently.

SLCGA President Olive Brown, Winners – Rose Morgan & Hazel Hemsley and Ladies Captain Joy Foster. Photo: Mike Purnell

The event took place on a day that was forecast to be heavy showers, but fortunately, there were only a few short light showers, so it turned out to be enjoyable with some good scores and a very tight field.

There were 36 teams of two from 13 different clubs, which included the County President, Olive Brown, from Shifnal GC.

Results

1st Hazel Hemsley & Rose Morgan – Bridgnorth GC – with 41 points.

2nd Jean Brayshay & Kim Lumley – Worfield GC – also with 41 points.

3rd Sue Pigeon & Jackie Short – Wrekin & Shifnal – also with 41 points.

4th Sue Nichols & Jane Challinor – Church Stretton GC – with 40 points.~

5th Alison Grove & Suzane Holmyard – Bridgnorth GC – also with 40 points.

There was only 1 two which was scored by Margaret Thompson of Bridgnorth Golf Club on the 9th, winning 36 balls. Margaret also won nearest the pin on the 9th.

The longest drive on the 12th went to Sue Nichols from Church Stretton Golf Club.

