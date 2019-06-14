Fin Howells makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have signed Finley Howells for the forthcoming season.

Finn Howles will play for Telford Tigers next season. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

After starring for the Tigers U18 team with a remarkable 53 points in just 16 games, Fin was given a chance to play for the senior team last season and scored a creditable 7 points in 11 games including 5 goals.

Fin also appeared six times for Tigers 2 last season, but will ice exclusively for Tigers 1 in 2019/20.

Fin commented, “I’m pleased to be returning to play for the senior team for the 2019/20 season. I have enjoyed playing at this level and see this as an ideal opportunity to learn from the experienced players at the club and develop my game.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “Fin has shown that he has ability and has performed well at the U18 level. He stepped up to senior level at the end of last season and showed me that he has the appetite to learn the game.

“He will benefit from training with the team and developing his skills in match situations. He has a great chance to earn ice time and show his talents.”

