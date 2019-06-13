Shrewsbury Town Academy player Pathway Trials dates announced

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has announced dates for their Player Pathway Trials for next seasons squads.

Player Pathway Trials will take place at on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow

These free trials will consist of open play games and all are welcome to attend.

They will give players the chance to demonstrate their skills and players may be offered a place on our Player Pathway either with the Academy, Shadow Squad or Advanced Development Centre.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community Player Pathway aims to enhance the development of players football skills and help them to develop as people.

The Advanced Development Centre provides supplementary sessions and fixtures designed to complement grassroots football with the Academy following the syllabus set out by the FA.

Last year a number of ADC squads signed to the Academy after impressing in training sessions and games. You can watch a short video about their success below. Could you be next?

All trials will take place on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

U9 Trials – Monday 1st July – 5:30pm-6:45pm

U10 Trials – Monday 1st July – 7:00pm – 8:15pm

U11 Trials – Sunday 30th June – 10:00am – 11:30am

U12 Trials – Sunday 30th June – 12:00pm – 1:30pm

U13 Trials – Sunday 30th June – 2:00pm – 3:30pm

U14 Trials – Friday 28th June – 5:30pm – 7:00pm

U15 Trials – Friday 28th June – 7:15pm – 8:45pm

To book a place see the Shrewsbury Town in the Community website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...