The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.

With the departures of Steve Arnold and Jonathan Mitchell, Shrewsbury Town will need to stock up on stoppers this summer.

We have reported that Town are interested in acquiring the services of Joe Day, but if they are not keen on splashing out on a transfer fee, the following keepers are available for nothing:

Tomasz Kuszczak

Ambitious would probably be the best word to describe any attempt to sign the former Manchester United keeper, but at 37 Kuszczak may look at Shrewsbury as a place to end his career. The former Poland international who has just left Birmingham City after a four-year spell, has taken a liking to the Midlands following spells with West Brom and Wolves. His wages are likely to be a stumbling block.

Charlie Albinson

A much more viable option, Albinson is available on a free transfer after departing Blackburn Rovers. The 22-year-old was a regular for the U23 side, and can count Manchester City as a former club. He spent part of this campaign on loan at Ramsbottom.

Frank Fielding

A former England U21 international, who was once called up to the senior side, is in need of a new club after his six-year spell at Bristol City came to an end. The 31-year-old who began his career at Blackburn Rovers, has been on loan to a variety of clubs including Wycombe, Derby, and Leeds. Fielding is more likely to move to the Championship or a club competing for League One promotion.

Callum Burton

It never quite worked out for Callum Burton at Hull City following his Shrewsbury Town departure. But he spent time on loan at Salford City and Chesterfield during his period at Hull, so has remained in competitive action should Shrewsbury decide to bring the 22-year-old back to the club. The former AFC Telford loanee only made one senior league appearance for Shrewsbury, that came in a 3-0 defeat against Swindon on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Dean Gerken

The 34-year-old has proven to be a reliable shot stopper during his 15-year career. He made a total of 113 appearances for Ipswich across a six-year spell before being released. The former Colchester United goalkeeper, who was part of the side that achieved promotion to the Championship in 2006, has also represented Darlington and Bristol City.

Jordan Archer

We are back in “highly unlikely” territory, but the Scotland international is available on a free transfer after leaving Millwall. The 26-year-old began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, and was loaned out to non-league outfits before spending a period at Northampton and Wycombe. Archer has made 242 career appearances to date.

Stephen Henderson

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international had a spell in League One with Wycombe this campaign, and thus could be interested in a switch to Shrewsbury. Henderson began his career at Aston Villa and has also played for Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. Despite being 31, Henderson has made just shy of 200 career appearances, mainly as he is used to being selected as a back-up keeper.

Anssi Jaakkola

The Finnish international has just departed Championship side Reading after featuring 30 times for the club. The 32-year-old who has represented Slavia Prague and Italian outfit Siena, was part of the Kilmarnock side that won the Scottish League Cup in 2012. Jaakkola also has an MTN 8 medal, a competition won by South African side Ajax Cape Town in 2015.

Jakob Haugaard

The Dane was on the bench for Stoke City during the FA Cup clashes that Shrewsbury navigated through this campaign. Haugaard struggled to cement a first team place at the Potteries, and only played 7 times during a four-year spell. The former Wigan Athletic loanee, has also featured for a number of clubs in his homeland including FC Midtjylland.

Boaz Myhill

Myhill is known to Town boss Sam Ricketts, with the duo spending time together with Wales. The 36-year-old is available on a free after leaving West Brom. He was part of the Hull City squad that achieved promotion to the Championship (2005) and Premier League (2008), whilst he has also turned out for Bradford and Macclesfield.

Sam Slocombe

The 31-year-old has plenty of League One experience following spells with Scunthorpe, Oxford, and Bristol Rovers. He has two promotions on his CV with Bristol Rovers and Blackpool respectively, and has made 241 career appearances to date.

Lee Burge

Another goalkeeper with a credible CV, Burge has just left Coventry after eight years in the first team. The 26-year-old made a total of 160 appearances for the Sky Blues, and was part of the side that won the EFL Trophy in 2017 and promotion to League One in 2018.

Scott Shearer

Shrewsbury have already been linked with a move for Scott Shearer, but at 38 the Scot would only be seen as a short-term option. He has been part of two promotions with Rotherham, and has also represented Crewe, Oxford, and Crawley.

Jonathan Flatt

The 24-year-old is available after his Scunthorpe contract expired. Flatt spent four years at Wolves, and was shipped out on loan to a variety of clubs including Wrexham and Kidderminster. He was part of the Cheltenham side that achieved promotion to League Two in 2016.

Ted Smith

The former Southend United goalkeeper has represented England at a variety of levels, and made a total of 29 appearances for the Shrimpers.

Have we missed anyone out? Which one of these keepers would you like to see at Shrewsbury?

